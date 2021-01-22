Region girl sells handmade crafts to help those in need

HOBART — Gabriela Mazzulla was 8 when she came up with the idea for a charity she calls Gabby's Gifts.
Gabriela drew on her love of craft making to raise money to help the less fortunate, said her mom, Jennifer Kljajich.
"She is an amazing little girl with such a giant heart," Kljajich said.
Last year, Gabriela raised well over $3,000, money she used to buy necessities and toys gifted to individuals at St. Jude House in Crown Point, the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and Brother's Keeper in Gary.
Gabriela, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Joan Martin Elementary, said she knew two years ago she wanted to do something to reach out to others less fortunate.
"I would go with my dad into Chicago and when I saw homeless people on the street I wanted to do something," Gabriela said.
Gabriela said she decided, because most people will not give monetary donations, she would make crafts and sell them to raise money to buy essential for the homeless.
Initially, in the fall of 2019, Gabriela made rice sock snowmen and gnomes that she sold at a school craft fair.
"We attended a craft fair that year and it was a huge hit. Our plan was to do the same this year but due to the virus we were unable to do so. It didn't stop her though," Kljajich said. "Wreaths were made and sold on a daily basis. She had a very large support group online and she raised well over $3,000."
The materials for the crafts were donated by her mom and grandmother, Juanita Spryzinski, of Crown Point, so all proceeds went to the cause, Kljajich said.
"We delivered not only care packages of essentials to a homeless shelter — Brother's Keepers in Gary — but countless toys and supplies as well to the St. Jude House and the Ronald McDonald House," Kljajich said.
COVID-19 has made it difficult at times to find needed supplies for craft projects.
"Sometimes we wouldn't get what we wanted," Gabriela said.
The support from the community has been amazing, Kljajich said.
Area stores, including Menards and Old Time Pottery in Merrillville, have offered generous discounts on purchases.
"And Menards on Black Friday donated knit hats and discounts on blankets," Kljajich said.
A total of 38 backpacks filled with deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, hats, gloves and other items were delivered last month by Gabriela, her mom and grandmother to Brother's Keeper in Gary.
In addition, 10 backpacks filled with essentials were delivered to St. Jude House in Crown Point. And two truckloads of gifts were delivered to Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.
Those items were placed in a Santa's workshop for parents to select gifts for their children, Gabriela said.
Gabriela has already started, and sold online, several wreaths for Valentine's Day, and will continue making wreaths for the various upcoming holidays, including St. Patrick's Day and Easter.
"We've already sold 30 Valentine's Day wreaths and we are hoping to add more," Kljajich said.
Gabriela said she has already earned $1,000 in sales this month on her wreaths, which sell for $35 each.
Her goal last year was to have earned at least $3,000, a figure Gabriela hopes to far exceed this year given a good start in 2021.
"She definitely puts her love in everything she does," Kljajich said.
For more information, or to view her crafts, find Gabby's Gifts on Facebook and request to be added as a friend to her group page.