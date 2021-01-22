Region girl sells handmade crafts to help those in need

HOBART — Gabriela Mazzulla was 8 when she came up with the idea for a charity she calls Gabby's Gifts.

Gabriela drew on her love of craft making to raise money to help the less fortunate, said her mom, Jennifer Kljajich.

"She is an amazing little girl with such a giant heart," Kljajich said.

Last year, Gabriela raised well over $3,000, money she used to buy necessities and toys gifted to individuals at St. Jude House in Crown Point, the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and Brother's Keeper in Gary.

Gabriela, a 10-year-old fifth grader at Joan Martin Elementary, said she knew two years ago she wanted to do something to reach out to others less fortunate.

"I would go with my dad into Chicago and when I saw homeless people on the street I wanted to do something," Gabriela said.

Gabriela said she decided, because most people will not give monetary donations, she would make crafts and sell them to raise money to buy essential for the homeless.

Initially, in the fall of 2019, Gabriela made rice sock snowmen and gnomes that she sold at a school craft fair.