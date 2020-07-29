Region golf courses see upswing during pandemic

Region golf courses are seeing a surge in business as people look to get outdoors and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golf is one of the few recreational sports where participants can maintain social distancing and stay safe, local golf course officials said.
"It's an outlet for people. People are looking for things to do, and golf fits into that mold," said Kyle Cashmer, head golf professional at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte.
Many golf courses, like Turkey Creek Golf Course in Merrillville, closed down at the beginning of the year due to COVID-19, but then reopened in May per the state's guidelines, Chris Cioroianu said.
Cioroianu, who serves as superintendent of park operations for the Lake County Parks Department, said once the course reopened with safety guards in place, regular golfers and those from Illinois, where courses remained closed, returned in droves.
"Our May was our best revenue ever. We expected a dip in June, but it was just as good. Overall it looks like July will be on pace," Cioroianu said.
Lake County Parks Department, which operates the 18-hole Turkey Creek, also operates the Cedar Creek Family Golf Center in Cedar Lake, a nine-hole course.
Although longtime regular golfers are a staple at Turkey Creek, Cioroianu has seen an increase in parents bringing their youngsters to Cedar Creek, a shorter course.
"Parents are bringing their kids out to play. It's a lot of new faces, and that's encouraging for us," Cioroianu said.
White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point witnessed a huge increase in the number of golfers starting in April, said Dan Wert, assistant golf professional.
Most of their new golfers were coming in from Illinois.
"In April and May you wouldn't know this course was in Indiana. ... We would run out of carts every single day," Wert said.
White Hawk is a 36-hole course so there is quite a bit of availability, he said.
Due to the higher number of Illinois golfers earlier this season, regular members were finding they couldn't just come to the course and start playing.
"So many members weren't used to making reservations. Our members were used to just showing up and playing and that wasn't always possible," Wert said.
He said he has seen some of the new members or those rejoining wanting to hone their golf skills.
"My experience is I have given more lessons than the last two summers combined. It's been cool to see," Wert said.
Cashmer, head golf professional at Beechwood Golf Course, said play at the city of LaPorte-owned course has been "pretty incredible."
The course was closed for five weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, but then reopened in the spring.
Course play is up 20% this year compared to the same time period in 2019.
Cashmer said the numbers were up because folks from both Illinois and Michigan, whose courses remained close, were wanting to play.
"May was so jam-packed because we were getting slammed with people from both Michigan and Illinois. Michigan is just one exit away. We were getting both," Cashmer said.
The only downside, for golfers that is, is the slower pace of play.
The upside far outnumbers the downside, Cashmer said.
"I'm giving more lessons and couples' lessons. And our events from our men's group are up 30%," Cashmer said.
The course even started a couple's league, which has proven popular.
"We had 36 signed up initially, and it was up to 52 the next month," Cashmer said.
Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond also has experienced a higher number of golfers than usual since it reopened May 8, golf course administrator Niko Sullivan said.
"It's been so busy I've played only twice this year," Sullivan said.
The course, which is operated by the Hammond Port Authority, always has had a number of golfers from Illinois due to its close proximity and affordability, Sullivan said.
"We're always busy. Even on the driving range. There's got to be some love of the game," Sullivan said.
Duck Creek Golf Course, located in unincorporated Porter County, has marked a huge increase in play, pro shop manager Nino Muffoletto said.
"We've had more people from Illinois. People want to get out, and this is one of the few recreational things they can do. We've done a 30% to 40% increase," Muffoletto said.
It got so busy earlier this year that golf carts were at a premium and people couldn't get a tee time.
"It was first come, first serve in April. It was crazy here. Wall to wall every day," Muffoletto said.
Cashmer said he is hopeful that the renewed passion for golf, that grew out of the pandemic, will continue to grow since interest in the sport had dipped in recent years.
"What we will hopefully see," Cashmer said, "is people who take it up and keep it up."
