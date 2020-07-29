Region golf courses see upswing during pandemic

The course was closed for five weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, but then reopened in the spring.

Course play is up 20% this year compared to the same time period in 2019.

Cashmer said the numbers were up because folks from both Illinois and Michigan, whose courses remained close, were wanting to play.

"May was so jam-packed because we were getting slammed with people from both Michigan and Illinois. Michigan is just one exit away. We were getting both," Cashmer said.

The only downside, for golfers that is, is the slower pace of play.

The upside far outnumbers the downside, Cashmer said.

"I'm giving more lessons and couples' lessons. And our events from our men's group are up 30%," Cashmer said.

The course even started a couple's league, which has proven popular.

"We had 36 signed up initially, and it was up to 52 the next month," Cashmer said.

Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond also has experienced a higher number of golfers than usual since it reopened May 8, golf course administrator Niko Sullivan said.

"It's been so busy I've played only twice this year," Sullivan said.