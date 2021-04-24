Region has second day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths

The Region recorded a second day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials.

Indiana had 13 deaths reported around the state. A total of 12,861 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 11 and Wednesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

A total of 1,517 people in the Region's five county area have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 950 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.

The total number of Northwest Indiana residents infected since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago increased to 85,970, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

County totals included 52,217 in Lake County, up 100; 11,325 in LaPorte County, up 33; 3,548 in Jasper County, up nine; and 1,049 in Newton County, up one.

Across Indiana there were 1,127 cases added, pushing the state's total to 713,959. New cases were reported Friday.