Region has second day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths

The Region recorded a second day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials.
Indiana had 13 deaths reported around the state. A total of 12,861 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 11 and Wednesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,517 people in the Region's five county area have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 950 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents infected since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago increased to 85,970, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 52,217 in Lake County, up 100; 11,325 in LaPorte County, up 33; 3,548 in Jasper County, up nine; and 1,049 in Newton County, up one.
Across Indiana there were 1,127 cases added, pushing the state's total to 713,959. New cases were reported Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,659 cases, up nine from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,310 cases, up 11, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.3% in Lake County, up from 6.2% the day before; 6.9% in Porter County, unchanged; 10.3% in LaPorte County, down from 10.8%; 8.2% in Newton County, up from 7%; and 7.4% in Jasper County, unchanged.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 31.5%, data showed.
To date, 1,710,782 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,685,255 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.