Here we are, in the midst of the holiday eating frenzy, with many Christmas cookie encounters yet to come.
I don’t believe that anyone begins November with the intention of adding 10 or 20 pounds. And there are ways to slow the gain while making spirits bright.
By implementing a few simple habits, it is possible to enter into the New Year feeling energized and refreshed.
Bag it. Before heading out on errands, grab a snack bag. One of the most common errors that leads to poor nutrition and excess weight is not being prepared. Driving around trying to knock off that last gift may push you into cranky, hungry despair. What happens next? You hit the nearest drive-thru and possibly overindulge. So pack a snack bag with some of the following: cut up fruit and vegetables, nuts, hard boiled eggs (already peeled is ideal), a can of tuna with the pull-top lid or in a pouch, quality protein bar (high protein, low sugar), protein shake, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, celery with nut butter. You could even make a tossed salad in a large Mason jar. Put the dressing in first, then layer greens and vegetables on top. Shake and eat, when the hunger monster strikes. If you’ll be on the road for more than an hour, add ice to your bag. Take along plenty of water, since dehydration zaps your energy.
Eat slowly. You’ve heard this dozens of times, however, it does make a difference. Spend 15 to 20 minutes eating and enjoying your food. It takes that amount of time for your stomach to tell your brain that you’re satisfied. When you get the “satisfied” signal, stop eating. There is no need to feel stuffed and miserable. And there will be another party.
Keep moving. If you feel too pressured to continue your regular exercise routine, figure out what will work. Don’t allow the holidays to derail you. Now is when you really need the stress relief and calorie burn. Take on the mindset of doing something, not being perfect. This goes for your eating as well. Do just a little bit better. You will feel good mentally and physically. Take a brisk walk around the block; park in the spot farthest from the store; do a mini-workout with a set or two of push-ups, squats, stair-climbing, and stretches. Everything counts.
Sleep well. Do your best to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night. Cutting sleep increases your chances of gaining weight and getting sick. Carve out a few minutes each day for some quiet time; take a 20-minute nap; relax a bit; slow down. We tend to cut out those habits that we need the most, when we feel we don’t have the time.
Eat your veggies. When you are home, make simple meals and focus on the vegetables. Plan part of a weekend to put together a crock-pot meal, roast a variety of vegetables, and grill protein such as chicken, lean beef, and fish, for the week ahead. Eggs offer a quick, nutritious meal or snack. Toss some greens into your protein smoothie for extra credit.
Choose wisely. As you survey the holiday buffets, choose wisely. Consuming vegetables will rarely cause you to outgrow your jeans. Lean protein is another good option. Be spare with the breads, chips, drinks and yes, those famous Christmas cookies and desserts. Practice filling up on the nutritionally sound options, and then go for the treat.
My rule for anytime of year: Eat the treat only if it’s amazing. Cheers to enjoying family, friends, and food!
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and life coach. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.