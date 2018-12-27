A new year is close at hand, and that means another celebration and another clean slate.
But you needn't wait till the pierogi drops in Whiting to get going on a new you.
Make a few small changes now and avoid the New Year’s resolution rush that often fades in a few short weeks. Join me, as we enter 2019, with our fitness plan in action.
Let’s begin with the New Year’s toast. For those who are not fond of Champagne or are looking for somewhat healthier alternatives, here are a few ideas.
Fill your flute with kombucha, a fermented, slightly alcoholic, sparkly, sweetened black or green tea drink. Flavors such as pineapple peach or ginger are similar in color to Champagne, and the fermented tea adds some good bacteria to your digestive tract. There are a variety of commercially prepared kombucha products and flavors to choose from.
Non-alcoholic beverages for making those toasts include club soda, tonic water, seltzer water, sparkling mineral water, or a favorite, white grape juice. But read the label to make sure your choice is not filled with sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, or sodium. Keep in mind that this is your New Year’s toast. Enjoy it!
Before, and after, the toast, there are a few simple steps you can take to feel better about whatever you ate or drank the last two months.
One habit at a time. Set yourself up for success by keeping it simple. If, for example, you’re craving too many sweets, you can go cold turkey or just scale back. Researchers and nutritionists agree that sugar has addictive properties, and we should consume less of it. Find the approach to kick the sweets that works best for you. Once this habit is under control, move on to the next thing to improve your health.
Forget the diet. Diets don’t work. Lifestyle changes over time, do. I cringe each time I hear someone say; “I’ll start my diet on Monday, after the birthday party” or whatever the grand occasion. Instead make real, whole, foods your primary source of nutrition. Consume less packaged, processed foods. Increase your intake of water, lean protein, fresh fruit and vegetables. The more you practice, the easier it gets and the less likely you will be derailed by that occasional slice of cake, Christmas cookie or other treat.
Get moving. We are created to move, so figure out what you enjoy doing and make a sustainable plan. It is unreasonable to think that you will maintain a seven-day workout schedule when you haven’t been working out at all. Walking 10 minutes a day is easy. Build on that as you make it a habit, extending the time to 11 minutes, and so on. Going to the gym for an hour a couple times a week, adding a day when it seems easy, also is sustainable. Over time, challenge yourself to vary your activities as your fitness goals change.
Do just a little bit better. Whether you eat one less cookie or an extra serving of vegetables, it adds up. Everything counts. Do the best you can today with the understanding that each day brings a clean slate.
Cheers to an abundant year of health and happiness!
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and life coach. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.