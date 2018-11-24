Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it's not just about family and feasting. It's ab…

When “A Christmas Story” plays on repeat Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on TBS, viewers are…

'Cheesy' dip

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups cashews, soaked in water for 8 hours, then rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons lemon or lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 jalapeño pepper

1/4 red bell pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Add water to thin to desired consistency. Begin with 2 tablespoons of water, blend, and continue to add water in 1-tablespoon increments, so dip doesn’t get too thin. Serve with chips, crackers, crudités, or as a spread for sandwiches or wraps.

Recipe courtesy of emilyrosecoaching.com