There is perhaps a misconception throughout North America that to have fun, you must be able to consume all foods in all food groups.
Breaking bread or some other food for the gluten averse together is an extremely social event. You'd be hard-pressed to think of a celebration that doesn’t include food or even be part of a group without at least a few wonderful, creative cooks.
As we roll into the holiday season, it’s a good idea to stick with a style of eating that works best for you to avoid that upset stomach or worse.
But for some, that table set with beautifully roasted turkeys, glazed hams, and delectable beef tenderloin creates more of an issue than overindulgence.
Those are the vegans and vegetarians on your guest list. Thanks to cookbooks, food blogs, and Pinterest, it has become much easier, tastier, and inspiring to come up with great plant-based meals. And we're not talking about the vegetables boiled to distraction when we were young.
Take the family with two school age daughters who recently celebrated a holiday with a tasty meal made entirely of plants. It included herb and seed pate with crackers and assorted dips and spreads with veggies, as appetizers. The main course was herb and nut loaf, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted maple root vegetables, stuffing (filled with roasted vegetables, nuts, dried fruit, seasoning, and crusty sourdough bread), salad with homemade dressing, and vegan gravy. Dessert was a cashew-based pumpkin "cheesecake" with a gingersnap crumb crust. Think anyone had to loosen a belt buckle after dessert?
What to prepare if you’re not vegan or vegetarian and you have guests who are? After all, the party is as much about enjoying the company as the food.
The library is loaded with cookbooks for vegetables. I searched Pinterest for “vegan recipes for holidays” and found recipes for everything from vegan salted caramel apple pie to vegan deviled purple potatoes to vegan pumpkin spice ice cream. None of these sound boring.
A lifestyle of eating mostly plants has more to offer than simply a plate of crudités and hummus.
Many of the typical holiday dishes are plant-based and making some adjustments to accommodate vegans and vegetarians is easy. For example, when making mashed potatoes, use vegetable broth or nut milk in place of cow’s milk, and olive oil substituted instead of butter.
If you make the vegan pumpkin spice ice cream, your guests may be so impressed that they may never leave. And you may become a plant-based eater too.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and life coach. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.