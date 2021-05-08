Region hosts first COVID-19 clinic for Hispanics

HAMMOND — For Michelle Chavez, her Mother's Day gift came one day early and it came in the arm. The Whiting mother of two and grandmother of three received her first COVID-19 vaccination Saturday at a free clinic aimed at helping area Hispanics.

“I want to get back to a normal life,” Chavez said. “Get back to seeing my grandchildren and getting everybody together.”

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, organized the drive-thru clinic near the Wolf Lake Pavilion.

“I love it,” Chavez noted. “It’s close to my neighborhood.”

Even as a press conference was concluding, more than a dozen vehicles lined up for vaccinations, food from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, carnations for mothers, and live entertainment.

Sergio Cardona, of East Chicago, brought his family — wife Claudia and daughter Alejandra — for vaccinations.

“I was scared a little at first,” the father said, “but it was okay. It felt great.”

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical examiner for the Indiana State Department of Health, reported more than 2 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated, “but we have a long way to go,” Weaver said. “We want you to protect yourself and your family.”