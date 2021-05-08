Region hosts first COVID-19 clinic for Hispanics

HAMMOND — For Michelle Chavez, her Mother's Day gift came one day early and it came in the arm. The Whiting mother of two and grandmother of three received her first COVID-19 vaccination Saturday at a free clinic aimed at helping area Hispanics.
“I want to get back to a normal life,” Chavez said. “Get back to seeing my grandchildren and getting everybody together.”
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, organized the drive-thru clinic near the Wolf Lake Pavilion.
“I love it,” Chavez noted. “It’s close to my neighborhood.”
Even as a press conference was concluding, more than a dozen vehicles lined up for vaccinations, food from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, carnations for mothers, and live entertainment.
Sergio Cardona, of East Chicago, brought his family — wife Claudia and daughter Alejandra — for vaccinations.
“I was scared a little at first,” the father said, “but it was okay. It felt great.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical examiner for the Indiana State Department of Health, reported more than 2 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated, “but we have a long way to go,” Weaver said. “We want you to protect yourself and your family.”
According to Weaver, similar clinics targeting Hispanics have been held around the state, but this was the first such clinic in Northwest Indiana.
The mother of five who has been vaccinated, Weaver attributed a disproportionate number of vaccinated Hispanics to fears of identifying oneself, especially among the undocumented. All Indiana asks, the doctor stressed, are name and date of birth, information used for the second immunization.
Diana DeLeon, an assistant to North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, reported that Wicker Memorial Park in Highland hosts the second COVID doses Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Saying, “Everyone deserves a chance to be vaccinated and healthy,” Andrade cited support from the city of Hammond, Lake County officials, the food bank and other groups. He noted 37 volunteers who were directing traffic, distributing food and assisting as the vaccinated waited 15 minutes before leaving to ensure no side effects.
Debbie Treviño, vice president of the Hammond Hispanic Community Committee, said there “was not a second thought” in helping when her group learned about the clinic.
Also assisting were RiseNWI, an organization that seeks to strengthen community engagement, and the Legacy Foundation. Maranda Enquist, community engagement coordinator for the foundation, said that since the state has released ZIP codes of communities with high and low numbers of vaccinations, her groups want to focus on access to and education regarding immunizations.
Emily Wienke, 18, a senior at nearby Clark High School, said she got her shot “just to be safe. My grandparents have some underlying conditions, and I want my family to be safe.”
Shot recipient Patricia Castro, of Hammond, noted, “We wanted to do our part and protect our parents.”
After receiving her shot, Chavez commented, “It was not bad. It felt like a regular shot.”