Region ideas find ear in federal government

Mrvan had hoped to attend the breakfast meeting but couldn’t get a flight home from Washington, D.C., until Wednesday morning after voting for the infrastructure bill Tuesday night, Lopez said.

While Mrvan voted to allow debate to continue on the $3.5 trillion spending plan for “human infrastructure,” the congressman can’t decide whether to support the bill until he sees what’s in it, Lopez said. The legislation is still being hammered out in committees.

Among other provisions, the legislation would extend public education beyond K-12 to include a two-year certification program, figuring that’s what it takes to support a family today. The bill would also extend child tax credits and support for child care as well as add dental, vision and hearing benefits to Medicare, he said.

Lopez was also asked about the situation in Afghanistan. He isn’t aware of any troops from Indiana there, but typically the military will share information about units stationed there, not individuals, he said.

The focus now is to protect Americans and Afghans who helped them and continue to extract them. “There will be time going forward to look back and see where mistakes were made,” Lopez said.