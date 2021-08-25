Region ideas find ear in federal government

VALPARAISO — Good ideas from Northwest Indiana percolate upward and effect change in the federal government, Mark Lopez told the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning.
Lopez, chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, served as pinch-hitter as the guest speaker for the chamber's quarterly breakfast meeting.
LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, R-Rolling Prairie, had spoken to Mrvan about expediting calls to the Veterans Administration for vets dealing with a mental health crisis.
Mrvan, chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, took Mrozinski’s suggestion to heart. Now veterans are able to simply dial 7 and get connected to mental health services.
As North Township trustee, Mrvan created a monthly veterans roundtable to hear about issues affecting veterans. Among them is the opioid crisis, which doesn’t get as much publicity today, but resulted in 70,000 deaths last year, Lopez said. Issues involving veterans remain important to Mrvan.
Lopez fielded a question about whether Mrvan would favor a federal mandate for all health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations. They will be required of the military by mid-September.
“States do have sovereignty in some regards,” Lopez said. He hadn’t discussed the issue with Mrvan but promised to do so.
Mrvan had hoped to attend the breakfast meeting but couldn’t get a flight home from Washington, D.C., until Wednesday morning after voting for the infrastructure bill Tuesday night, Lopez said.
While Mrvan voted to allow debate to continue on the $3.5 trillion spending plan for “human infrastructure,” the congressman can’t decide whether to support the bill until he sees what’s in it, Lopez said. The legislation is still being hammered out in committees.
Among other provisions, the legislation would extend public education beyond K-12 to include a two-year certification program, figuring that’s what it takes to support a family today. The bill would also extend child tax credits and support for child care as well as add dental, vision and hearing benefits to Medicare, he said.
Lopez was also asked about the situation in Afghanistan. He isn’t aware of any troops from Indiana there, but typically the military will share information about units stationed there, not individuals, he said.
The focus now is to protect Americans and Afghans who helped them and continue to extract them. “There will be time going forward to look back and see where mistakes were made,” Lopez said.
“There has been significant blood and treasure spread in that country from our nation,” he added.
Like his predecessor, Pete Visclosky, Mrvan supports the domestic steel industry and a national security issue. “Right here in Porter County, armored plate for aircraft carriers is made,” Lopez said.