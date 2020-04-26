Region libraries adjust services during COVID-19 pandemic

Since mid-March, libraries across the Region have adjusted services to find ways to serve patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's what local libraries are currently offering:
Crown Point Community Library
The Crown Point Community Library is offering remote library card sign-ups, hosting virtual programming for adults and children on its YouTube channel and a remote call back service, which allows patrons to speak with a library staff member, said Director Julie Wendorf.
Free Wi-Fi is available from the parking lot between City Hall and the library, Wendorf said.
The library also is offering a social distancing book club and offering an at-home-version of its "Read to the Dogs" program called Woof Wednesdays.
For more information, www.crownpointlibrary.org.
East Chicago Public Library
The East Chicago Public Library has expanded its digital resources and is offering a temporary digital library card and virtual story hour at noon and 6 p.m. every day, said Director Marla Spann.
Spann said the library also is advertising what digital resources it offers and Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot.
Ask a Librarian is available to patrons who have any questions.
For more information, visit www.ecpl.org.
Gary Public Library
The Gary Public Library just launched its digital library card for Gary residents, said Director Diana Morrow.
The library also has posted videos to explain the databases it offers via its Facebook page, Morrow said.
Wi-Fi is available from the parking lot.
Anyone with questions for a librarian can call the library and leave a message, Morrow said, adding messages are then forwarded to staff members.
For more information, visit www.garypubliclibrary.org.
Hammond Public Library
Hammond Public Library is offering e-card sign-ups and virtual programming via Facebook, said Public Information Coordinator Linda Swisher.
There are story times for kids; a read-aloud of a Spanish chapter book; an online Lego club; Ramona Quimby readings; science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics programming; and one librarian is teaching American Sign Language.
For more information, visit www.hammond.lib.in.us.
Lake County Public Library
The Lake County Public Library is offering an online library card application, Ask a Librarian, a call back service and posting videos on its Facebook page, said Director Ingrid Norris.
Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot at its Griffith-Calumet Township, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station-New Chicago, Merrillville and St. John locations.
For more information, visit www.lcplin.org.
LaPorte County Public Library
The LaPorte County Public Library has "bumped up" its virtual programming via YouTube, said Director Fonda Owens.
Owens said the library is mailing tax forms, answering phones and directing patrons to resources and offering digital library cards.
Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot at its seven locations.
For more information, visit laportelibrary.org.
Porter County Public Library System
Since March 22, the library has added nearly 1.5 million resources to its digital resources, said Director Jesse Butz.
Butz said the library system is offering digital library cards and hosting online events and programming, including story times and game nights via YouTube.
Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot at its five locations.
For more information, visit www.pcpls.org.
Westchester Public Library
The Westchester Public Library is issuing library cards remotely, answering questions through Ask a Librarian and launched a YouTube account for its virtual programming, said Director Lisa Stamm.
Stamm said library is expanding the digital resources it offers and teaching patrons how to access digital materials.
Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot at its Chesterton and Porter locations.
For more information, visit www.wpl.lib.in.us.
Whiting Public Library
Whiting Public Library has taken all of its programming online via Facebook, including story time, book club, art club and daily challenges, said Director Montserrat Inglada.
Residents can receive a library card by emailing wpl@whiting.lib.in.us.
The library also is offering "creativity crates," for children 4-9 in Whiting or Robertsdale. Each crate features a different theme and includes science activities, arts and crafts and imaginative play, Inglada said.
Wi-Fi is available in the parking and outside of the library and Wi-Fi printing is still available, Inglada said.
For more information, visit www.whiting.lib.in.us.
Lowell Public Library Director Gene Pidzarko was not available for comment.
