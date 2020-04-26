Region libraries adjust services during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since mid-March, libraries across the Region have adjusted services to find ways to serve patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what local libraries are currently offering:

Crown Point Community Library

The Crown Point Community Library is offering remote library card sign-ups, hosting virtual programming for adults and children on its YouTube channel and a remote call back service, which allows patrons to speak with a library staff member, said Director Julie Wendorf.

Free Wi-Fi is available from the parking lot between City Hall and the library, Wendorf said.

The library also is offering a social distancing book club and offering an at-home-version of its "Read to the Dogs" program called Woof Wednesdays.

For more information, www.crownpointlibrary.org.

East Chicago Public Library