Region libraries march onward with adjusted hours, services in pandemic

On Saturday, the Crown Point Community Library will reopen its doors on the weekend and hours will be extended during the week.

"We're cutting back one hour on Fridays and extending on Monday through Thursdays and opening up in the afternoons every Saturday," said Julie Wendorf, library director.

As of last week, hard surface and vinyl seating returned to the library in select areas, spaced 6 feet apart.

The library, one of the first to reopen in the county, will continue its virtual programming, and recently launched a new series on its YouTube page where the library visits places around the city.

Coming soon to the Crown Point library is a book bike, which will hit the streets in spring 2021.

The bike, funded by the Crown Point Community Foundation and Friends of the Crown Point Library, will help the library transport books for pop-ups, outdoor storytimes and to sell books at the Crown Point farmers market in the summer, Wendorf said.