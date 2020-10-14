Region libraries march onward with adjusted hours, services in pandemic

Libraries across Northwest Indiana have continued to provide patrons with services amid a global pandemic by offering curbside pickup, outdoor Wi-Fi access and virtual programming.
Directors from Lake, Porter and LaPorte county libraries — all of which are offering varied services and hours — agreed while foot traffic may be down, patrons continue to access materials through curbside services or by using digital resources.
Many said they plan to continue offering curbside services, even as walk-in hours are reintroduced.
Directors from the Crown Point Community Library; East Chicago Public Library; Gary Public Library; Lake County Public Library; LaPorte County Public Library; Lowell Public Library; Porter County Public Library System; Westchester Public Library; and Whiting Public Library told The Times on Tuesday masks are required to enter all library branches, hand sanitizer is placed throughout each library and social distancing guidelines are in place.
Various libraries throughout the Region quarantine their materials before reshelving them for patrons to check out, and some are limiting patrons’ time in the library.
Crown Point Community Library
On Saturday, the Crown Point Community Library will reopen its doors on the weekend and hours will be extended during the week.
"We're cutting back one hour on Fridays and extending on Monday through Thursdays and opening up in the afternoons every Saturday," said Julie Wendorf, library director.
As of last week, hard surface and vinyl seating returned to the library in select areas, spaced 6 feet apart.
The library, one of the first to reopen in the county, will continue its virtual programming, and recently launched a new series on its YouTube page where the library visits places around the city.
Coming soon to the Crown Point library is a book bike, which will hit the streets in spring 2021.
The bike, funded by the Crown Point Community Foundation and Friends of the Crown Point Library, will help the library transport books for pop-ups, outdoor storytimes and to sell books at the Crown Point farmers market in the summer, Wendorf said.
"It's something that I've wanted since 2015, but every time it came to grant time, I had something more important to go for," Wendorf said. "After doing a whole bunch of COVID-related grants, I was like, let's do something fun, let's get something bright for next spring."
East Chicago Public Library
Marla Spann, director of the East Chicago Public Library, said 35 patrons are allowed in each branch at a time and visits are limited to an hour. The library also is opening earlier than usual to serve students.
“Hopefully in January, depending on our COVID numbers, we will be able to open up totally,” Spann said.
Patron temperature checks begin Monday, Spann said, and some in-person programming has resumed and study rooms are available by appointment.
Home and curbside services are still being offered and virtual programming is continuing, she said.
Gary Public Library
The main branch of the Gary Public Library is open for walk-in service, with each branch offering curbside services, said Director Diana Morrow.
"They (patrons) do not need an appointment to come into the library. We are still having them sign in to use the computer services, but they don't need an appointment to come into the library," Morrow said. "We do ask that they keep the visit short, and then they do have an hour limit on the computers."
Morrow said the Kennedy and Woodson branches will open soon, but an exact date has yet to be set.
Some furniture is out in the library, but there is only one chair per table, Morrow said.
In-person programming remains suspended, and the library is continuing to offer virtual programming.
Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot, and Morrow said the library will begin offering hot spots at the end of the week or beginning next week.
Lake County Public Library
Beginning Thursday, the Lake County Public Library will resume walk-in hours. Since the onset of the pandemic, many of the branches have been open by appointment only.
Effective Thursday, the Merrillville branch will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; closed Wednesday; open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday.
The other branches will reopen beginning Oct. 19 and 20, with Munster to open Oct. 26, said Lake County Public Library Director Ingrid Norris.
"We're down 25 staff members and not because of the COVID just because of the natural attrition of people getting other jobs or moving out of the area," Norris said. "We're just trying to juggle the library based on the number of staff members we have.”
Hours have changed, Norris said, with most branches open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most of the week and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Each branch will be closed one day of the week.
Children under 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.
Norris said the library is recommending patrons limit their visits to an hour. Upon reopening, seating will not be available. Wi-Fi can be accessed from the parking lot at all nine branches, Norris said.
The makerspace at the Merrillville branch also has reopened, and the library is now offering resume and cover letter help. Patrons can email jobhelp@lcplin.org for further assistance.
Virtual programming and curbside services will continue, Norris said.
LaPorte County Public Library
The library hasn’t reduced its hours during the pandemic, but patrons are being asked to limit their visits and the amount of furniture has been reduced, said Director Fonda Owens.
"We're still encouraging the quick visits, but people are — they're staying. For example, if you book the meeting room then you have options for how long that is if you're reserving a room," Owens said.
The library will continue to offer curbside services to patrons, which can be reserved online at www.laportelibrary.org, Owens said.
Meeting rooms and study rooms are open at a reduced capacity, and patrons should reserve the space before coming to the library to ensure a time slot, Owens said.
Some in-person programming has resumed, Owens said, but registration is required to help maintain social distancing. Virtual programming and the online chat service are ongoing.
Along with Wi-Fi in the parking lots of its seven locations, the library also offers hotspots for check out.
Lowell Public Library
Becky Ashe, director of adult programming at Lowell Public Library, said patrons are asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes, which includes computer time. Curbside pickup is still offered.
Ashe said furniture has been removed and newspapers aren’t out — both of which encourage people to stay in the library and read.
“We're trying to limit the exposure,” said Ashe, who also handles public relations at the library.
The library offers virtual programming via its YouTube channel — Lowell Public Library - Lowell Indiana, Ashe said, adding Wi-Fi is accessible from the library parking lot 24/7.
Porter County Public Library Systems
Porter County Public Library Systems resumed in-person services on May 4, and the library has been “marching forward” as it feels safe to do so, said Director Jesse Butz.
Recently, the library began offering expanded hours on Sunday and added outdoor seating.
"We're very, very close to back to normal. Where we're actually at now is we do close an hour early during the week, and two hours early in our smaller branches,” Butz said, noting there isn’t a time limit on visits.
In-person programming remains suspended, but Butz said online programming is ongoing. Curbside services are continuing and “still going strong.”
Butz said the library also is focusing on supporting families, students and teachers as they continue with remote learning. Hotspots are available to check out and Wi-Fi services are being upgraded at the library so parking lots will have better coverage, Butz said.
Westchester Public Library
Patrons at Westchester Public Library are being encouraged to follow a “quick browse” model and limit their library visit to 30 minutes. As always, computers require an appointment to be used, said Director Lisa Stamm.
Stamm said the library is “hearing constant support and appreciation for curbside.”
Over the summer, the library began hosting outdoor programs, which had a “robust turnout,” Stamm said. As the temperatures drop and cold weather sets in, Stamm said the library plans to revert back to virtual programming.
The library has seen a slight lessening of hours, and the main branch isn’t open on Sunday afternoons. Stamm said she doesn’t anticipate the hours changing soon.
Seating is not out in the library, but Stamm said patrons are still greeted with the same atmosphere they know and love.
"When you walk into the library it's not suddenly an austere ... environment. It's still all the colors and the books and the displays, and the people are friendly and we're still the same happy, helpful people that we were prior to the pandemic," Stamm said.
Whiting Public Library
Whiting Public Library Director Montserrat Inglada said the library is back to being open during the week, but at reduced hours.
"We're just allowing walk-in hours. We do have a limit that's 10 people in the adult department and 10 in the children's department," Inglada said. "We haven't had any issues with going over that number at any one time."
The library is continuing to offer free faxes and copies, as well as virtual programming and curbside pickup.
Over the summer, the library hosted outdoor events and is hoping to start drive-thru bingo soon, Inglada said.
The library has limited the amount of furniture in the building, Inglada said.
In addition to Wi-Fi reaching the parking lot, hotspots are available for checkout, Inglada said.
Hammond Public Library was not immediately available for comment.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
