Region loses 5 more to COVID-19; state totals 38,748 positive cases

Community totals included: Hammond, 774, up five; Crown Point, 390, up one; Merrillville, 337, up three; Dyer, 261, up two Hobart, 254, up two; Schererville, 147, no change; Munster, 165, up three; Highland, 123, up one; Whiting, 117, no change; Griffith, 94, up one; St. John, 69, no change; Lowell, 55, no change; Cedar Lake, 54, no change; Lake Station, 53, up two; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one.

The health department listed 75 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."

The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since June 2, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.

The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 389 cases and 13 deaths.

Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37, no change; Dyer, 29, no change; Hammond, 19, up two; Hobart, 19, up two; Munster, 14, no change; Merrillville, 13, no change; Whiting, nine, up one; Schererville, five, no change; Griffith, four, no change; Lowell, four, no change; Highland, three, no change; St. John, two, up one; Cedar Lake, two, no change; and Lake Station, two, no change.

The Porter County Health Department reported Thursday two new cases for a total of 594. Nine patients were being treated in hospitals and 466 people had recovered.