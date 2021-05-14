 Skip to main content
Region man pointed gun, fired in the air, police say
alert urgent

Jonathan Hodges

MICHIGAN CITY — A 38-year-old local man faces felony counts on allegations of pointing a gun at another person and then firing it into the air, police said.

Jonathan Hodges, of Michigan City, faces charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness, Michigan City police said.

The incident in question occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. May 5 in the area of 800 Ind. 212, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire were told Hodges had pointed a gun at another person before firing into the air and then fleeing, according to police. Police found evidence of a gun fired at the scene.

Hodges was picked up earlier this week on a warrant stemming from the incident and taken to the LaPorte County jail where he is being held without bond, police said.

He is to appear in court Friday morning for an initial hearing.

