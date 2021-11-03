Region man wanted for double-murder in Hammond arrested in California, police say

HAMMOND — A Portage man who was wanted for the murder of two men in Hammond was arrested in California, police said.

Jorge Garza, 24, was arrested Wednesday in Bakersfield, California, said Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gonzalez said the arrest was the culmination of efforts from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the Hammond Police Department’s Detective Bureau and the Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force. Garza will be extradited to Northwest Indiana to be held in police custody.

Two people were shot and killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 in southwest Hammond.

Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers from the Hammond Police Department were called to the 700 block of Locust Street, a residential block just west of Calumet Avenue. There, they found a 27-year-old man slumped over in the passenger side of a vehicle with a bullet wound in his head.

Nearby, officers found a second man, a 26-year-old from East Chicago, lying in the yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest area.