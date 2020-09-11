Region marks 9/11 anniversary

Her office phone began ringing with calls from her children and she remembers everybody was trying to contact family members hoping all were OK.

"It was an unbelievable feeling. We just couldn't believe it could happen. It did feel like our country stuck together and people do need to still remember," Langton said.

Langton said she is happy Schererville officials chose to maintain the 9/11 observance this year, even though COVID-19 turned it into a different type of experience, with visitors allowed to spread out and be more distanced.

"I thought I'd just sit her for a few minutes," Langton said of her reason for visiting the 9/11 Memorial.

Schererville Police Chief Peter Sormaz said Schererville officials have held a Patriot Day ceremony each year since the first 9/11 anniversary. The memorial's towers, symbolizing the World Trade Center Towers, have been in place for the last 17 years.

An actual beam from the World Trade Center tower was received from the Port Authority of New York in 2011, and added to the memorial in 2013 with the help and support of several local businesses, Sormaz said.

Sormaz, an officer on patrol on Sept. 11, 2001, remembers well the day of the attack.