Region marks 9/11 anniversary

SCHERERVILLE — Pam Blanchard, 36, was only a junior in high school on Sept. 11, 2001.
Blanchard, a Schererville mother of three, recalls being in a classroom when she and her classmates were told by a teacher her country was under attack.
"We thought he was joking," Blanchard said.
Blanchard, who still has vivid memories of shock and worry on that day 19 years ago, wants her children to be aware of what happened.
That's why on Friday she brought all three children, Reese, 8; Lennox, 6, and Cohen, 4, to the 9/11 Memorial set up in the center of town.
"It's important we remember it," Blanchard said.
The 9/11 Memorial, at 25 E. Joliet St., opened at 8:30 a.m. with a steady stream of visitors, including Barbara Langton of Schererville, who came to just sit on a bench facing the memorial and reflect on the events that occurred 19 years ago.
"I find it hard to believe it happened 19 years ago ... I remember how gut-punched we were that day," Langton said.
Langton recalls she learned what happened while she was working at an office in the former St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights.
"It was under lockdown," Langton recalls of the hospital that day.
Her office phone began ringing with calls from her children and she remembers everybody was trying to contact family members hoping all were OK.
"It was an unbelievable feeling. We just couldn't believe it could happen. It did feel like our country stuck together and people do need to still remember," Langton said.
Langton said she is happy Schererville officials chose to maintain the 9/11 observance this year, even though COVID-19 turned it into a different type of experience, with visitors allowed to spread out and be more distanced.
"I thought I'd just sit her for a few minutes," Langton said of her reason for visiting the 9/11 Memorial.
Schererville Police Chief Peter Sormaz said Schererville officials have held a Patriot Day ceremony each year since the first 9/11 anniversary. The memorial's towers, symbolizing the World Trade Center Towers, have been in place for the last 17 years.
An actual beam from the World Trade Center tower was received from the Port Authority of New York in 2011, and added to the memorial in 2013 with the help and support of several local businesses, Sormaz said.
Sormaz, an officer on patrol on Sept. 11, 2001, remembers well the day of the attack.
"It was scary; just a loss of words," Sormaz said.
Sormaz said in prior years the Patriot Day event would entail speakers and a large crowd of participants, which due to COVID-19 the 9/11 Committee wanted to avoid.
In lieu of the typical service, this year a commemorative video was played and there was the handing out of souvenir pins by Sormaz, Fire Chief Robert Patterson and Deputy Fire Chief David Meyer.
Other Region observances included a memorial event in Gary and a stair-climb honoring first responders in Crown Point.
For Blanchard, who has chosen to home-school her three children, a visit to the 9/11 Memorial was a teaching moment for her and her three children.
"It's very important that they know the history of our country and the outcome if it," Blanchard said.
