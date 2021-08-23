Region museum reopens after 15 years

Volunteers at the historical society said they enjoy reminiscing and learning about the old days.

Historical Society President Al Koch said when the society gets an old photograph, it can take a while to identify the people in it.

And sometimes not.

When Whiting celebrated Oktoberfest, the society’s longtime president, Priscilla Reed, decided to set out 10 to 15 photos to see if anyone could help identify the subjects. Within 15 minutes, Kosalko said, a woman in a wheelchair said, “Oh, there’s my father!” It didn’t take long to name the others.

“We’re willing to listen to any story anybody has,” Kosalko said. “Tell us your story. I’ll type it while you tell it.”

One of the fun interviews was with Jeannette Gardner Rapinsky in 1999.

“She was so fun,” Kosalko said, as Rapinsky pointed to photos of classmates in the yearbook and saying, “He was so hot!” Rapinsky was 95 at the time.

Koch knows what it’s like to be shocked from hearing reminiscences of people like her. One woman pointed at a photo of his father and said, “I sat two chairs away from Mr. Cupid.” Koch had never thought of his father as Mr. Cupid.