Region museum reopens after 15 years

WHITING — Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society has reopened its museum after being closed for 15 years.
Gayle Kosalko said it was a “petite grand opening,” with just the front room of the building open. The other seven rooms are packed with items and not available for displays.
Historical society volunteer Frank Vargo believes George Choltye’s family lived in the small rooms behind his barber shop at that location.
Eventually, the plan is to move into a new building, not yet built, next door that will feature three times the space. Neon signs and other artifacts too big to display in the current museum could hang from the ceiling there.
“We haven’t been open in 15 years,” Kosalko said. “I would say the good majority of people in town don’t know where we are.”
The decision to reopen was prodded by reactions to taking down the blinds in the front window, Vargo said. Volunteers put information about the explosion and huge fire at Standard Oil in 1955, and people started knocking on the door to see if the museum was open.
Visitors will see displays about Whiting High School’s first three decades, Standard Oil’s early years and Whiting’s Catholic churches. They’ll be able to buy Whiting postcards as well, Susan Hmurovich said. She sends the postcards — one set has color photographs, the other is black and white — to remind former residents of their hometown.
Volunteers at the historical society said they enjoy reminiscing and learning about the old days.
Historical Society President Al Koch said when the society gets an old photograph, it can take a while to identify the people in it.
And sometimes not.
When Whiting celebrated Oktoberfest, the society’s longtime president, Priscilla Reed, decided to set out 10 to 15 photos to see if anyone could help identify the subjects. Within 15 minutes, Kosalko said, a woman in a wheelchair said, “Oh, there’s my father!” It didn’t take long to name the others.
“We’re willing to listen to any story anybody has,” Kosalko said. “Tell us your story. I’ll type it while you tell it.”
One of the fun interviews was with Jeannette Gardner Rapinsky in 1999.
“She was so fun,” Kosalko said, as Rapinsky pointed to photos of classmates in the yearbook and saying, “He was so hot!” Rapinsky was 95 at the time.
Koch knows what it’s like to be shocked from hearing reminiscences of people like her. One woman pointed at a photo of his father and said, “I sat two chairs away from Mr. Cupid.” Koch had never thought of his father as Mr. Cupid.
The Whiting High School display includes Kosalko’s snare drum, from when she was a self-described “little drummer girl.”
Kosalko said the period from 1900 to 1930 fascinates her. “I liked those people and what they were doing,” she said.
'It was poetic'
Whiting featured four sports, all with the same coach.
“Their debate team was No. 1 for eight years in a row,” Koch said. His uncle, who was on the team, ended up as a superintendent at the refinery.
His father played center for the school’s first football team, in 1921.
“There were some people upset they were taking the tough guys out of orchestra and band and putting them in football,” Koch said. That argument was still going on when Koch was in school.
Among the artifacts on display is a medal for typing speed in a contest underwritten by Underwood Typewriter Co.
Koch loved the rhythmic sound of the classroom when students learned to type.
“It was poetic in there,” he said. “You have 20 kids in there typing. Clack, clack, clack. Then they’d hit the bell. Ding, ding, ding.” Teachers sometimes used march music to help students keep pace.
“That’s what kept my dad out of combat,” Vargo said. His did could type, so he was made a clerk.
“When I was in college, I was the only kid who could type,” Koch said. “I’d charge them $1 per page to type their English assignments.”
Vargo’s contribution to the museum’s opening is an exhibit on Whiting’s Catholic churches.
Vargo taught Sunday school at St. John the Baptist for 45 years, though he was in the Immaculate Conception parish.
“It was interesting, digging up all the tidbits of information,” he said.
In 1937, the Rev. John Lach and his Slovak Boys Band toured the United States and Europe. About two years ago, Vargo found tapes of the band while it was sailing across the Atlantic on the Isle de France.
“My grandma was actually there with the band with my Uncle Jeff, there in Slovakia,” he learned.
'Churches were territorial'
Whiting had so many Catholic churches because of the way they were formed.
“The churches were territorial,” Koch said, divided by ethnic groups. Ethnic societies would write to the bishop and ask for a church to represent them, and the bishop would send a priest.
“Say what you want about Catholics, but they took that very seriously,” Koch said. “You didn’t dare go to another church.”
John Hmurovich chose the obvious — an exhibit on Standard Oil, “which should relate to 80% of Whiting,” Kosalko said.
“They had a work ethic that was really unbelievable,” Koch said.
Memories flow freely at the museum.
“It’s like coming into a neighbor’s friendly attic and just looking around,” Koch said.