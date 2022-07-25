Region musician records album with The Avett Brothers drummer after friend sells house to help him realize his dream

Mike Green has been playing his music in venues around Northwest Indiana for years.

The Crown Point resident, a former drummer who became a singer-songwriter, is now chasing the big time with the help of a former bandmate and friend. Tony Bailey sold his home to bankroll a record label to try to get Green's work out in front of more people.

Dessy Records in Lowell recently released Green's debut pop rock album "No Guarantees," which he recorded in Nashville with The Avett Brothers and Dashboard Confessional drummer Mike Marsh, a personal hero of his. Marsh produced and played drums on the record.

"He's a really great guy and a great producer," Green said. "We recorded last April when the pandemic shut everything down. If it wasn't for that, we wouldn't have had the opportunity. He had to stop touring and posted a video on how he would lay down drum tracks for songs, which I saw because I follow him because I'm a huge fan of his. He was available thanks to the pandemic, so we set it all up for a week at the end of April. He laid down all the drum tracks on the album."

Bailey helped finance his friend's dream of releasing an album of his original music. They played together in the Region band Hollow Point in the 1990s, with Bailey serving as lead singer and Green playing the drums for a rap-rock act akin to Rage Against the Machine.

"We've been friends for nearly 30 years," he said. "After we broke up, me and Green stayed close together. He started teaching himself guitar. Year in and year out, he started getting a little better and a little better. Three, four, five years later, he was playing solo shows. He really grew as an artist. I kept hearing how good he was, and I was always in agreement."

Green plays venues all over Northwest Indiana, Illinois and Southwest Michigan, including Aftermath Cidery, Tabor Hills Winery, Fair Oaks Farms, Northwood Falls, Catch Table and Tap, White Hawk Country Club and Lemon Creek Winery.

"Every song of his sounded like it should be on the radio," Bailey said.

But it seemed like an unattainable dream for him to get signed to a major record label.

"There aren't a lot of major labels that will sign a 40-something-year-old debut artist," Bailey said. "I'm not saying it has never happened, but it seems pretty unlikely. I had to work in the morning and was lying awake in bed, saying 'What if I started a record label?' So I called Mike and said, 'What if I start a record label and we recorded a new album?' He was all for it, and it got the ball rolling."

There was one hiccup. Bailey would need funds. But he had an idea: He could sell his house.

"To be honest with you, I felt crazy. I felt like I was taking a very big risk," he said. "That being said, I also believe 100% in Mike and his music and his songwriting ability. In my eyes, he's among the best."

They initially hired a local producer to try to make an album but weren't pleased with the results. They were hoping for something radio-ready and decided to pursue other avenues after sinking about $4,000 into it.

"For the amount of money, it was not working. It was not sounding right," he said. "The effort was there. He was doing his best. It just wasn't sounding right."

Then they learned that Mike Marsh would record drum tracks for musicians when the pandemic shut touring down. They reached out and asked what his fee would be to produce a full album.

"It was a pretty big number," he said.

Marsh agreed to offer a discount if they could record 10 songs in a week. So Bailey sold his house and they headed down to Nashville to record the record in Marsh's studio.

"He couldn't have been nicer. He couldn't have been more hospitable," Bailey said. "He loves Mike's songs, and it was amazing to have Mike Marsh on our album. He did long hours to grit it out take after take."

Green said he worked extensively with Marsh on refining his songs. The acclaimed drummer, who owns Papermill Studio in Music City, made suggestions such as changing the time signature or tempo.

"He brought out the best in the music," Green said. "We went there doing an eight-hour day on the first day. The second day ended up being 10 hours. After that, it was no less than 14 hours a day down to the last day. We got everything done. We ended up rewriting four of the songs where he was more like a co-writer."

They developed a friendship. Marsh gave him tickets to see his shows at Red Rocks in Colorado and the Chicago Theatre.

"It was really cool from the initial phone call to the production," Green said. "He is an unbelievably talented drummer and an even better person. He's super easy to get along with. We share the same goofy sense of humor, quoting movies and telling jokes. Hanging out with him is like hanging out with one of my friends. It was pretty cool. He's a super great guy and a great person. The only regret I have is I didn't get to watch him write the drum parts to the songs. I would love to pick his brain."

Green and Bailey got the album mixed and mastered before releasing it this year, making it available on all the major streaming platforms.

"Really it's a testament of the grit and wherewithal to keep going when the going is rough," Bailey said. "The beauty of our story is we didn't stop with the first go-around after the first recording didn't go well. We were able to stick it out. At the end of the day, I want to make sure this music is heard by the masses."

Bailey describes Green's sound as a mix of pop, country and indie rock.

"He plays acoustic shows, but that's the double-edged sword," he said. "He wants to get away from cover music and make original music, but there's this Northwest Indiana culture with bar owners where they only want cover bands. I'm so motivated to get my friend, this talented singer-songwriter, the chance to play from his library of great original music instead of sitting around and doing covers."

Green started playing the drums in the fifth grade and decided he wanted to pick up the guitar in high school. He would pick up the instrument during breaks at band practice or borrow a friend's acoustic guitar for a month, gradually learning the instrument while playing drums in Hollow Point.

"I got tired of staring at everybody's butts," he said. "I was a drummer in a very popular band, but people only recognize you if you're in the front."

He taught himself to play guitar in an unconventional way.

"I noodled here and there," he said. "I was a huge fan of Dave Matthews' first albums. I didn't know chord and chord names and couldn't read music. So in order to learn the songs, I would watch the concert DVD, pause it, count the frets and strings and look where he put his fingers. That's how I taught myself to play guitar. It probably would have been much easier to take lessons. But it seemed like the most accessible way to do it at the time. When I tell people that's how I learned, they think I'm crazy. But if you want to do something bad enough, you figure out a way."

After Hollow Point fizzled out, Green played for the Pearl Jam tribute band Even Flow and then started his own band. He began getting into songwriting and played his first solo acoustic show on St. Patrick's Day in 2004.

Since then, he's been playing somewhere in the Region almost every weekend. He regularly plays gigs at places like The Design Barn in Hebron, the 219 Taproom in Chesterton, Square Roots in Crown Point, Duffy's Place in Valparaiso, Luna Rooftop Bar in Chesterton, Evil Horse Brewing in Crete, Fuzzyline Brewing in Highland, Matey's in Michigan City and Casey's in New Buffalo. He's also played college shows at Indiana University and Purdue University and Chicago venues like the Elbo Room.

"I like to get my music out to as many ears as possible," he said. "You have to read your crowd. When they've had a few more drinks, they might be more outgoing and interested more in singalongs and crowd participation. You have to read your audience. You're not going to play reggae music in biker bars. The more willing the audience is to talk to me, the better the show turns out to be. It's better than when you're treated as background noise."

A versatile performer, he has a wide array of influences, including Tom Petty, Chris Stapleton, Will Hoge, Ben Harper, Bob Marley, Stone Temple Pilots and Nirvana.

Green loves writing his own songs, usually starting with the music and then writing lyrics to them. He sits down and works on different chord progressions, recording them on his phone and playing it on a loop. He sings gibberish to get a feel for what the song will sound like and how it will make people feel.

"If it's a sad song, I say, well, this is going to be a breakup song or a song about somebody passing away or missing somebody," he said. "There's times when I've written an entire song in 15 minutes. Other songs have taken more than a year to finish all the lyrics. I've got a dictionary and thesaurus. It's just chaos on my desk."

He'll start playing new songs at his show to get a feel for how the audience reacts. "No Guarantees" is a collection of his best cuts.

"Up until recently, most of my songs were based on relationships," he said. "I've gotten away from writing that way for fear of writing the same song 12 times. There's times where I get into a rut, where I seem like I keep writing sad songs, I force myself to write something more uptempo. I force myself to write something different in my head and recreate it on the guitar."

He's working on putting together the "best of the bunch" of songs for his next album.

"I'm glad I get to sing my own songs," he said. "The whole story is my trying to push to be successful with it in my 40s is almost unheard of. I guess that's another reason why there are no guarantees. Maybe Tony and I are crazy. I just want people to like my songs."

For more information, visit desseyrecordsmikegreen.com or text DESSY to 219-235-2120.