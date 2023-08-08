Karaline Cartagena Edwards has returned home to the Region to serve as economic development manager of the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, Indiana.

“Through her role, she works to coordinate the latest projects, creating new connections, facilitating community outreach, leading the latest on the Vibrant Michigan City economic inclusive initiative and more,” said Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “Karaline infuses an element of education and expertise into her role from her time in Texas that boosts her ability to be a change-maker here in Michigan City."

Cartagena Edwards is a Portage native who graduated from Indiana University. Her role will be to help lure new businesses to Michigan City and greater LaPorte County.

“In my position, I work heavily with business attraction, retention, and expansion. I hope to develop positive working relationships with the businesses we currently have here in Michigan City and make sure that they are thriving, while also working to promote our area to new businesses looking to join in on what NWI has to offer,” she said.

She's been working in Houston for the last seven years.

“I had been following the developments, positivity and momentum that have been transpiring in the Region and particularly in Michigan City,” Cartagena Edwards said. “After connecting with Clarence on LinkedIn and seeing the job opportunity, I knew it was time to be part of something impactful by returning to my hometown area.”

She said she was drawn back home by natural resources, outdoor activities and access to the big-city amenities in Chicago.

“We are poised in a prime location. I’d love to be a part of helping bring in the best new businesses for our area,” she said. “But even more, I want to be a part of something that shines a positive light on Northwest Indiana and to have a role in enhancing our region. We’re not just steel mills and sand. We’re artists, foodies, nature enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. We’re the perfect mix of white and blue collar. We’re hard workers. We’re steel, sand, soul and spirit.”