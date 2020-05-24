Region nurse returns from COVID-19 battle in New York

Criggley said she appreciated the applause from firefighters and citizens outside the hospital when she and others in her group completed their shifts, but it didn’t erase the discouragement, especially during the first couple of weeks.

“All we could do was get on the bus and cry because we knew what was going on behind those doors,” Criggley said.

Eventually, Criggley said morale improved as doctors got a better handle on treatment and the number of deaths and new patients began improving.

“Hallelujah, the curve out there is starting to flatten. The success stories are getting better and we’re seeing more people leave the hospital than we ever thought would be possible,” she said.

Criggley said she could have signed on for another three weeks of duty but felt she had served her purpose.

She managed to stay COVID-19 free and self-quarantined for two weeks as a precaution.

Criggley said she was also surprised very few of her patients were elderly. Most of them were males aged 35 to 60.

“The stories that you hear about the refrigerated trucks and the makeshift morgues and all of that, it’s all very true. It’s all very true,” she said.