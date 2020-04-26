Region nurses on the front line discuss challenges of caring for COVID-19 patients

“I don’t really fear for myself,” she says. “I fear more for someone I might give it to, especially living with an elderly mother.”

Babbitt worries as well for her staff and works to make sure they are protected and have the latest information available. She often finds herself trying to answer nurses' questions and provide them with the knowledge they need to stay safe and feel confident.

“This is the biggest thing in health care anyone has experienced in their lifetimes, so it does scare people,” Babbitt said. “But I try to focus on the positive with COVID-19 that more people are going to survive it than succumb to it.”

Though that positivity can be difficult to come by during this international health crisis, Babbitt and Hulse said they have seen moments of light in the darkness.

“Watching a COVID-positive patient go through the cycle of this virus is very difficult, but we are discharging patients home — those who are well enough to quarantine and recover at home,” Hulse said. “Testing is more available than it was a week ago, and rapid tests are being developed as well.”

Many patients have recovered at home or their symptoms have been mild, she said, and epidemiology scientists are making advances against this virus.