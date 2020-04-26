Region nurses on the front line discuss challenges of caring for COVID-19 patients

When Cara Hulse gets home from work, all she wants to do is hug her family.
She can’t.
As a nurse at Porter Regional Hospital, Hulse says it’s difficult to describe the overwhelming feelings she experiences each shift as she dresses in her personal protective equipment and enters the room of a patient battling COVID-19.
“The fear that we might take this home to our families is devastating,” Hulse said. “We can’t see or hug our children or loved ones when we walk in the door, without decontamination first, and we need that hug desperately.”
As COVID-19 cases rise across the nation, the deadly disease continues to highlight the vulnerability of nurses and medical staff on the front lines and struggling to protect themselves while providing the best care to their patients.
With PPE in short supply at medical facilities, the challenge of maintaining safety while navigating new clinical situations is difficult at best, Hulse says.
A nurse for 13 years, most of that time in critical care, Hulse is a supervisor — or charge nurse — in the intermediate care unit. The IMCU typically handles cardiac, stroke and sepsis patients, all of whom can be in critical condition.
“The stress level is always high due to the medical condition of these patients,” she said. “The stress level has increased exponentially, to say the least, since we have had to reorganize our units all over the hospital.”
Like many facilities, Porter Regional in Valparaiso has a floor dedicated to COVID patients. When a patient is hospitalized, that individual is sent to the COVID unit to help alleviate backup in the emergency room or overflow to the intensive care unit, which cares for patients who are in critical condition and may need to receive breathing support through a ventilator.
However, most of the patients admitted to the COVID unit are also IMCU or progressive care unit patients because of their higher risk for complications and morbid outcomes, she said.
Because of this, nurses from various departments across the hospital must work together in clinical situations new to them, while struggling with a shortage of PPE.
Hulse says nursing staff must reuse N95 masks for days at a time, and medical masks are rationed and kept in paper bags with staff members’ names on them. They also wear their own scrubs to the floor.
“It means that the stress of our typical day is now compounded by the fact we are on a different unit, with different layouts and systems, and dealing with a deadly virus killing thousands of people worldwide,” Hulse said.
Janee Babbitt, an intensive care nurse and supervisor at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, grapples with the worry that she will expose her mother who lives with her to the COVID-19 virus.
“I don’t really fear for myself,” she says. “I fear more for someone I might give it to, especially living with an elderly mother.”
Babbitt worries as well for her staff and works to make sure they are protected and have the latest information available. She often finds herself trying to answer nurses' questions and provide them with the knowledge they need to stay safe and feel confident.
“This is the biggest thing in health care anyone has experienced in their lifetimes, so it does scare people,” Babbitt said. “But I try to focus on the positive with COVID-19 that more people are going to survive it than succumb to it.”
Though that positivity can be difficult to come by during this international health crisis, Babbitt and Hulse said they have seen moments of light in the darkness.
“Watching a COVID-positive patient go through the cycle of this virus is very difficult, but we are discharging patients home — those who are well enough to quarantine and recover at home,” Hulse said. “Testing is more available than it was a week ago, and rapid tests are being developed as well.”
Many patients have recovered at home or their symptoms have been mild, she said, and epidemiology scientists are making advances against this virus.
“There are medications that can help alleviate symptoms, and science is working on hematology therapies such as plasma from patients who have developed antibodies,” Hulse said. “This is not a lost cause, just an extremely challenging one.”
For Babbitt and her staff, teamwork has strengthened, as has a sense of connection.
“People have your back every step of the way during this,” she said. “We’ll all get through this together, but we have to work together. No one is in this alone.”
When the crisis is over, Hulse says she also predicts a change in the voice nurses will have in public health management. COVID-19 has made flaws in the medical system more noticeable, she says.
“I truly feel that when the dust has settled, nurses will have a significant voice in health care regulation/mitigation, one we never had before,” Hulse said. “We will be using it.”
