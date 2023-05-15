Police agencies across Indiana, including the Michigan City Police Department, will take part in a Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement blitz on Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to the summer travel season.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration orchestrates the national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday. NHTSA grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will pay for the overtime patrols.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Cpl. Brian Wright, commander of the Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division. “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”

Indiana Criminal Justice Institute data estimates that unbuckled motorists account for 40% of all passenger vehicle deaths in Indiana. Seat-belt use in the Hoosier State has gone up more than 30% to 93%; the national average is 91.6%.

Last year, 236 unbuckled people died on Indiana roads.

“These numbers are not just statistics, they represent real people and families that have been forever changed by the tragedy of a traffic crash,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “Many of the people we lost would still be alive today had they made the decision to buckle up. Seat belts make a difference. They save lives.”

It's estimated that 57% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night are not wearing seat belts, which is why the Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on nighttime enforcement.

Police will write citations for any lack of seat belt use they observe.

“No matter the type of vehicle you’re driving in or the type of road you’re driving on, the safest way to stay safe in case of a vehicle crash is to wear your seat belt,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, many families are suffering because their loved ones refused to follow this simple step.”

Young male drivers are most at risk, as seat-belt use is higher among females than males. Nearly twice as many males were killed without seat belts in 2021.

“If the enforcement effort alerts people to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” Wright said. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of not buckling up. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.”

The NHTSA says buckling up reduces the risk of injury or death by 65%. It especially makes being ejected from a vehicle less likely.

Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children younger than 13, and nearly half the time car seats are being used incorrectly, according to the federal agency.

"The loss of a child due to inadequate vehicle safety measures is a tragedy. However, it is also preventable," said Jim Bryan, ICJI traffic safety director. "We owe it to our children to prioritize their safety and take every necessary precaution when it comes to their well-being.”