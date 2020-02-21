You are the owner of this article.
Region police gearing up for March crackdown on drunk driving
Region police gearing up for March crackdown on drunk driving

With two of the heaviest drinking events of the year fast approaching, police agencies across Northwest Indiana are gearing up to crack down on impaired and dangerous driving.

"St. Patrick's Day is one of, if not the, biggest drinking days of the year," said Robert Duckworth, traffic safety director at the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. "If you're out celebrating, make the right choice and find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Luck won't keep you out of jail if you're caught driving under the influence."

Of the 433 alcohol-related crashes that occurred across Indiana last March - resulting in 205 injuries and five deaths - 65 (and one fatality) occurred during the St. Patrick's Day holiday weekend, according to police.

The other big drinking event during March is the NCAA tournament.

"As a basketball state, we want everybody watching the tournament to have a good time, but not at the expense of others," said Merrillville Police Commander Kurt Horvath. "It's simple: If you plan on drinking, don't drive."

Police will also be watching out for speeding and aggressive driving.

