Region pumpkin patches see plentiful yield, uptick in attendance despite pandemic

LOWELL — The early morning fog had subsided and the sun broken through by the time Marie Castellano and her family arrived at Kregel's Pumpkin Patch.
Castellano, who lives in Crown Point, came on Thursday morning to Kregel's Pumpkin Patch, 7705 W. 159th Ave. in Lowell, "just to have fun" with her two daughters and three grandchildren.
"I took a vacation day. I'm excited to get a pumpkin," Castellano said.
Prior to taking the tractor-driven hay wagon out to the pumpkin field, Castellano was helping supervise granddaughters, Ella, 5, Ila, 3, and grandson, Ryder, almost 2, as they fed and watched baby goats vying for attention in a pen.
"We came last year as well. The little ones love the animals," Castellano said.
Kregel's Pumpkin Patch, which is open seven days a week, will close for the season on Halloween night.
The pumpkin patch, which was founded in Crown Point by patriarch Roger Kregel in 1982, is touted as the first of its kind in Northwest Indiana.
Kregel's opened its season this year on Sept. 26,
"We've been busier than normal," Derrill Kregel said.
Attendance numbers were up by 50%, which Kregel attributes to the pandemic.
"People just want to get outside and it's safe here for families," Kregel said.
Many changes were made this year to keep customers safe, including asking people to social distance and to wear masks.
The number of hay wagons going out into the fields was increased to 12 to allow for more spacing, and hand sanitizers were made available for use on each wagon, Kregel said.
"We had to make a lot of changes," Kregel said.
A service window was added so customers who wanted to buy donuts only could pick up purchases without coming inside.
The farm eliminated pony rides for the kids this year and also eliminated a gumball-type machine that spills out feed for the animals.
Instead, customers could get packets of feed to give to the animals, including pigs and goats.
"We also offered online ticket purchasing," Kregel said.
The attractions that remained included the pumpkin peak slide; the barrel train ride; pedal car ride; the petting zoo; and the corn maze, which this year paid tribute to Lake County pioneers.
Jonquia Vaulx, a principal at Train Up a Child Learning Center in Gary, brought a group of 28 adults and youngsters to Kregel's Pumpkin Patch on Thursday.
"All the kids loved the hayride," Vaulx said.
Phen Thompson, who came with the Gary school group, said it was the first time she and her two children, Errianna James, 17, and Keniya Benton, 4, had been there.
"We usually travel to a pumpkin farm in Illinois," Thompson said.
Thompson and her daughter, on fall break, were enjoying all the amenities including riding the wagon and picking out pumpkins.
"We've already taken our pumpkins to the car," Thompson said.
Catilyn Krygsheld, of Cedar Lake, came to the pumpkin patch with Joy Zandstra, also of Cedar Lake, along with four other adults and what Krygsheld described as "a lot of kids."
Krygsheld said it was her first time bringing daughter, Felicity, 4, and son Elliott, 2, and all were having a good time.
Both moms said they liked that families just paid a flat fee before enjoying the amenities including riding the train and the tractor hayride.
"We knew it would be nice," Krygsheld said.
Lyndsay Johnson, a fifth generation member of the Johnson family in Hobart, said the Pumpkin Fun Farm Weekend at Johnson's Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, closed for the season on Saturday night.
And Johnson said she and other staff members are already looking ahead to next year with plans to open more activities at the Fun Farm.
Fun Farm admissions include access to the U-Pick fields, jump pad, jump pillow, obstacle course, pipe swing, triple slide, pedal karts, blue-choo, tram rides, goat village and corn box.
The history of Johnson's Farm Produce, described on its website as one of the largest U-Pick farms in the Midwest, goes back to the late 1940s when Ethel and Clark Johnson sold vegetables they grew in front of their Hobart farmhouse.
In addition to the pumpkin picking season, customers starting in June — and depending on the season — picked strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.
Masks were also mandatory due to COVID-19, Johnson said.
Pumpkin crops at both farms were plentiful this season, both Kregel and Johnson said.
"We had an excellent crop because it was a dryer summer with less disease and spoilage," Kregel said. "We have some beautiful pumpkins."
