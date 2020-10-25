Region pumpkin patches see plentiful yield, uptick in attendance despite pandemic

"All the kids loved the hayride," Vaulx said.

Phen Thompson, who came with the Gary school group, said it was the first time she and her two children, Errianna James, 17, and Keniya Benton, 4, had been there.

"We usually travel to a pumpkin farm in Illinois," Thompson said.

Thompson and her daughter, on fall break, were enjoying all the amenities including riding the wagon and picking out pumpkins.

"We've already taken our pumpkins to the car," Thompson said.

Catilyn Krygsheld, of Cedar Lake, came to the pumpkin patch with Joy Zandstra, also of Cedar Lake, along with four other adults and what Krygsheld described as "a lot of kids."

Krygsheld said it was her first time bringing daughter, Felicity, 4, and son Elliott, 2, and all were having a good time.

Both moms said they liked that families just paid a flat fee before enjoying the amenities including riding the train and the tractor hayride.

"We knew it would be nice," Krygsheld said.