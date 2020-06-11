Region reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths; state totals 38,748 positive cases

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region Thursday — four in Lake County and one in Porter County.
Death totals stood at 223 in Lake County, 35 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 25 deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,198.
The state listed another 182 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
An additional 449 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 38,748.
Additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between May 20 and June 10, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County reported 24 new cases, for a total of 4,057.
Community totals included: Hammond, 774, up five; Crown Point, 390, up one; Merrillville, 337, up three; Dyer, 261, up two; Hobart, 254, up two; Schererville, 147, no change; Munster, 165, up three; Highland, 123, up one; Whiting, 117, no change; Griffith, 94, up one; St. John, 69, no change; Lowell, 55, no change; Cedar Lake, 54, no change; Lake Station, 53, up two; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The health department listed 75 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since June 2, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported 389 cases and 13 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37, no change; Dyer, 29, no change; Hammond, 19, up two; Hobart, 19, up two; Munster, 14, no change; Merrillville, 13, no change; Whiting, nine, up one; Schererville, five, no change; Griffith, four, no change; Lowell, four, no change; Highland, three, no change; St. John, two, up one; Cedar Lake, two, no change; and Lake Station, two, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Thursday two new cases for a total of 594. Nine patients were being treated in hospitals and 466 people had recovered.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 244, no change; Center Township, 164, down one; Washington Township, 49, no change; Westchester Township, 38, up one; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 22, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 10, no change; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Morgan Township, eight, no change; Pine Township, seven, up two; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths included Portage Township, 17, up three; Center Township, 12, no change; Westchester Township, four, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, up one.
LaPorte County saw two new cases, for a total of 465.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 179 inmates and 108 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 178 inmates and 93 staff have recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Thursday.
Newton County reported four additional cases Thursday for a total of 86.
Jasper County reported one less case, for a total of 81.
Additional cases reported Thursday occurred between May 11 and Jue 10, state officials said.
A total of 327,342 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 11.8% receiving positive results.
Testing totals included: 28,552 in Lake County, 6,173 in Porter County, 5,160 in LaPorte County, 469 in Newton County, and 1,673 in Jasper County.
Additional tests reported Monday occurred between May 27 and June 10, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
