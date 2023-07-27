Several Northwest Indiana businesspeople and public officials were named to IBJ Media’s Indiana 250 of the most influential people in the state.

Northwest Indiana Forum CEO Heather Ennis, Chicago International Airport Authority and former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, Digital Crossroad data center developer Tom Dakich and others were recognized by IBJ Media as among the most influential in the Hoosier State.

“Our 2023 Indiana 250 list is chock full of private- and public-sector leaders who are making big impacts in their communities, in our state and even in our nation,” said IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman. “We chose these leaders because they are doing inspiring work, and we want to share their stories so others can be inspired, too.”

Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation Executive Director Bill Hanna, Northwest Indiana Redevelopment Authority President and CEO Sherri Ziller, NIPSCO President Michael Hooper, Luke Family of Brands owner and president Thomas Collins II, BP Associate Director of State and Government Affairs Michael Wortham, Horizon Bank Chairman Craig Dwight, Centier Bank Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage, 1st Source Bank Chairman and CEO Chris J. Murphy III, NICTD President Michael Noland, Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla, Fair Oaks Farms co-founder Sue McCloskey and Cimcor President and CEO Robert Johnson III were among the people from, or with strong ties to, the Region who earned the honor.

“It is an honor to be recognized once again as one of IBJ Media’s most influential business leaders in Indiana. Throughout my years at Horizon Bank, It has been my privilege to live, work and contribute to my local communities. I’d also like to congratulate the team of talented advisors at Horizon Bank. It’s their dedication, engagement and true passion for what they do that defines us as a community bank and helps us support the communities we serve,” said Dwight.

IBJ editors and staff reviewed nominations for months, interviewing community leader across the state. They picked the most influential and impactful in different categories, including civic leadership, energy & agriculture, financial & business services, health care & life sciences, law, technology & media, retail, real estate & construction, nonprofit & education, manufacturing, logistics, & transportation and hospitality, entertainment & arts.

“We are excited to have so many new names on the list this year and to have representation from all types of industries and areas of the state,” IBJ Editor Lesley Weidenbener said. “There are many ways to have an impact on your community and your state, and our goal is to represent leadership in all of those ways.”

Ennis made the list for the second straight year, earning recognition for her work on the IGNITE the Region plan that helped land a $50 million state READI grant aimed at increasing Northwest Indiana's population and growth.

Dakich, a Gary native, attorney and lakefront data center developer, was honored for his work on the Quantum Corridor that aims to deliver high-speed bandwidth to communities in Indiana and beyond.

“We were raised to believe in serving others, and I’ve built my career on that commitment to service,” Dakich said. “I’m thankful to IBJ Media for the acknowledgment, but I’m even more grateful to enjoy so many opportunities to make a difference in my hometown and my home state.”

For more information, visit indiana250.com.