Northwest Indiana resident Jaclin Owen found herself naked and afraid in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa, just trying to survive the harsh conditions when the lions started roaring.

She froze.

"It exceeded my fears," she said. "It was terrifying to hear that roar. I can't put it into perspective. I stopped in my tracks. That was my natural defense mechanism. They were a lot bigger than I thought. We got a lot closer than I thought. I was terrified. It was tough. But I had a handle on the situation."

Owen appears on an upcoming episode of the long-running Discovery Channel reality show "Naked and Afraid." The survival show takes two complete strangers and thrusts them into extreme environments around the globe in which they're left without clothes, food or water.

They're left to their own devices to find water and food and build a shelter if they hope to survive 21 days.

Owen, a paralegal from Hobart, and Michael Angulo from Florida encountered aggressive lions and rhinos in South Africa, where they also were besieged by a cold front.

"I always had a belief that there is no such thing as bad animals, only bad people," Owen said. "I wasn’t worried about the predators as much as I probably should have been. The first time I heard the roar of a lion, I froze in shock, and then there were the rhinos."

Owen is a Hobart native who graduated from Indiana University Northwest, where she was a cheerleader and studied public and environmental affairs.

She previously appeared on A&E’s "60 Days In," where she went undercover in a prison in Georgia.

“When I went undercover in prison, that was for my career. Participating in 'Naked and Afraid' is for me. I am excited to do something that money can’t buy and experience what it means to survive. My life experiences and mental strength will help me on this challenge. I am from the Northwest Indiana region, trust me when I tell you, we are cut from a different cloth."

Owen was interested in a career in law while she was in college and applied for a chance to be on "60 Days In." She appeared on the show in season four.

"It was really hard," she said. "I represent people in their criminal defense, and the tables were turned. I was the strong-minded but very shy Midwesterner on the show."

She and other participants were supposed to spend 60 days in the Fulton County Jail near Atlanta in 2017. But other inmates caught on, and their stay was cut short.

"They blew it up. They blew it out of the water," she said. "It was eye-opening and brought attention to problems with the criminal justice system. There are a lot of innocent people in jail and corrupt officers in the prison system."

Owen, who now works as a paralegal for a criminal defense and municipal attorney, said it was a taxing experience.

"I'm a well-rounded, fearless person, but it was an adjustment to just having at maximum an hour of freedom a day," she said. "I'm very family-oriented and missed that," she said. "It made me appreciate my freedom and gave me a new understanding of life and what life could be in a different environment with a different upbringing."

She got tons of casting calls after the appearance, one of which was for "Naked and Afraid."

"There's no harder show," she said. "I have a lot to prove and want to showcase my mental strength. I love life and the experiences that shape us into the people we are. I wanted to showcase that I was mentally strong and could handle high-intensity situations."

She watched many past episodes and honed her survival skills during training with her son Giovanni Rosaschi and daughter Gemma Rosaschi.

"It was challenging," she said. "I underestimated the integrity of the show. I really thought it would be a walk in the park. I thought, I'm from Chicago, and all these things in my head. But the show was very challenging and ultimately shows exactly how mentally strong you are."

The filming was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. She read up on survivalism and tested her skills.

"I definitely underestimated 'Naked and Afraid,'" she said. "No matter how much you read, it's different when you get down and dirty with the hands-on experience."

She was flown out to Capetown and initially feared she might be pitted against sharks, one of her biggest fears. But they took her away from the coastline inland.

It was hot and dry and there was barely any water. A cold front swept over, making it almost unbearable.

Then there were the brushes with local wildlife.

"The lions were challenging and very aggressive predators," she said.

Despite the threats, deprivation and hardship, she stayed focused on overcoming the challenge.

"I remembered that time was on my side," she said. "Time never stopped. Twenty-one days is a feat of endurance. I'm not a survivalist, but I had seen past episodes and pinpointed what seemed to work. You don't know what environment to expect but need to learn skill sets to survive."

Owen hopes to use her television appearance to bring awareness to the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women campaign, which she's been getting more involved with.

"It really catches my heart," she said. "I try to focus on where I can help and give back. I'm been fortunate and want to use my platform to help. I want to bring light to the injustices."

Owen said she may also pursue future television opportunities if she gets more offers after the show airs.

"'Naked and Afraid' made me realize how accustomed to technology and comfort we are in everyday life," she said. "We're fortunate, especially in the United States. I think it's definitely going to shock people how strong I had to be to survive."

Season 15 of "Naked and Afraid" premiered last month on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+. Owen's two-hour-long episode airs at 8 p.m. March 19.