Region residents awarded U.S. Steel scholarships

Seven Region residents are among 35 students across the country who have earned scholarships from the United States Steel Foundation.
U.S. Steel announced the awards Tuesday. Northwest Indiana residents Luke Hanlon, Dalin McCully, Kaitlyn Steinhiser, Megan Steinhiser, Krystal Sorensen, Lauren Thompson and Skyler Van Meter, all children of U.S. Steel employees, earned scholarships.
"The U. S. Steel Scholarship program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "At U. S. Steel, our 'Culture of Caring' not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits."
The U. S. Steel Scholarship program returned this year after a three-year hiatus, offering two types of awards: a $10,000 award ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) for current high school seniors, and a one-time, non-renewable $5,000 award for students who graduated from high school when the program was closed from 2017 through 2019. Region awardees, all representing Gary Works, are:
Luke Hanlon, an incoming freshman majoring in business at Indiana University Bloomington, received a $10,000 scholarship. He attended Crown Point High School.
Dalin McCully, an incoming junior majoring in accounting and management information systems at Purdue University Northwest, received a $5,000 scholarship. She attended Michigan City High School.
Kaitlyn Steinhiser, an incoming senior majoring in political science at Valparaiso University, received a $5,000 scholarship. She attended Michigan City High School.
Megan Steinhiser, an incoming freshman majoring in biology at Earlham College, received a $10,000 scholarship. She attended Michigan City High School.
Krystal Sorensen, an incoming sophomore majoring in elementary education at Purdue University North Central, received a $5,000 scholarship. She attended Portage High School.
Lauren Thompson, an incoming freshman majoring in biochemistry at Loyola University Chicago-Lakeshore Campus, received a $10,000 scholarship. She attended Valparaiso High School.
Skyler Van Meter, an incoming senior majoring in brain and behavior science at Purdue University, received a $5,000 scholarship. She attended Valparaiso High School.
The U. S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees since 1995. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities. This year's winners were selected from a pool of 462 applications, a record high for the program.
