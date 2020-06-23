Region residents awarded U.S. Steel scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven Region residents are among 35 students across the country who have earned scholarships from the United States Steel Foundation.

U.S. Steel announced the awards Tuesday. Northwest Indiana residents Luke Hanlon, Dalin McCully, Kaitlyn Steinhiser, Megan Steinhiser, Krystal Sorensen, Lauren Thompson and Skyler Van Meter, all children of U.S. Steel employees, earned scholarships.

"The U. S. Steel Scholarship program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "At U. S. Steel, our 'Culture of Caring' not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits."

The U. S. Steel Scholarship program returned this year after a three-year hiatus, offering two types of awards: a $10,000 award ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) for current high school seniors, and a one-time, non-renewable $5,000 award for students who graduated from high school when the program was closed from 2017 through 2019. Region awardees, all representing Gary Works, are: