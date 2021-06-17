Region residents shook by southern Indiana earthquake; Hoosier State has history of minor quakes

Ashley Taylor, of Chesterton, said she was inside when she felt her house walls briefly shake, upsetting her pets.

“The dogs were going crazy, barking, they don’t like storms and fireworks,” she said. “I thought it was maybe thunder but it was clear outside. I called my husband and he said he felt something at his work in Valparaiso. That’s the first time I ever felt something like that.”

While relatively uncommon, Indiana has had occasional tremors in the past, with some even causing destruction to Hoosier towns. The Charleston, Missouri, earthquake of 1895 reportedly caused damage to buildings in Evansville and other southwestern communities in Indiana.

The most notable earthquake recorded was on Sept. 27, 1909, in the Wabash River valley in Indiana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Homes sustained structural damage, windows shattered, walls cracked and chimneys tumbled.

Before the most recent quake, Indiana residents may have felt echoes of the magnitude 5.1 earthquake that happened near the border of Virginia and North Carolina on the morning of Aug. 9, 2020.