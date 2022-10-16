Region resilience: Greenhouse gas inventory illustrates industry's impact on NWI, works to engage local communities in solution

Driving through Northwest Indiana — past the industry-laden shorelines and along the heavily trafficked highways — it's clear the Region produces a large amount of greenhouse gas. However, addressing the issue has been difficult as there was no clear dataset outlining exact emissions — until now.

In 2021, Earth Charter Indiana, NWI Region Resilience and the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, or NIRPC, banded together and joined the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Cohort. Every year, the institute helps a cohort of Indiana communities create a greenhouse gas inventory. The next year, cohort participants use the emission data to craft a climate action plan.

Inspired by Gary and Michigan City's participation in the 2019 cohort, the three groups envisioned a regional inventory, encompassing Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The team was able to get funding for six climate fellows to conduct inventories for all three counties as well as Cedar Lake, Chesterton, East Chicago, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, the City of LaPorte, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and Valparaiso. The project was later extended, and they were able to inventory Hammond and Portage as well.

The project was Indiana's first regional greenhouse gas inventory, NIRPC Director of Environmental Programs Kathy Luther said.

“We’re a complicated region,” Luther said, adding that the areas' heavy industry made it "hard for the Indiana University folks to really understand what Northwest Indiana looks like.”

Using data from 2017, the team found that 83.5% of the Region's greenhouse gas emissions came from industry, and the next highest is transportation with 12.2%.

The data also shows Lake County accounted for the majority of the emissions with 34,706,179 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or MTCO2e. In comparison, the City of Chicago, which has a population five times larger than Lake County, produced 31,035,000 MTCO2e in 2017.

In 2016 Indianapolis, which has 324,440 more residents than Lake County, produced 14,630,253 MTCO2e. Gary, which has a population that is about one-tenth the size of Indianapolis, produced 12,555,294 MTCO2e in 2017.

Kathy Sipple, regional resilience coordinator with Earth Charter Indiana, said industry is "the elephant in the living room” in Northwest Indiana.

The elephant in the room

The greenhouse gas inventory's summary of results begins with the statement, “Northwest Indiana is characterized by large amounts of industry that bolster local communities’ economies, but at the cost of increasing GHG emissions.”

Industry was the top emitter in both Lake and Porter counties, East Chicago, the City of LaPorte, Valparaiso and Gary. Industry accounts for over 90% of Gary's emissions. Initially, the large slice of the emission pie dedicated to industry felt daunting because local leaders don't have much power over large industries, Sipple said.

“U.S. Steel’s emissions are part of Gary’s emissions, but I think that U.S. Steel is regional employer and a regional taxpayer. People all over our three counties work there, and so I think it’s more fair to take those emissions and call them regional,” Luther said.

Much of the industry in the Region is operated by large, international companies that are already being pressured to reduce their carbon footprints. As the fossil fuel industry becomes less economically viable and harder to sustain, shareholders are demanding companies develop emission reduction plans.

Though some corporate sustainability initiatives are really forms of greenwashing, a marketing tactic that falsely makes companies seem like they are taking meaningful climate action, Luther said it is still important to keep a watchful eye.

"At the very least, let’s put some public attention on what they’re promising so we can hold them accountable,” Luther said.

NIPSCO, the natural gas and electric distribution company that serves almost all of Northwest Indiana, is transitioning to renewable energy sources and aims to be coal-free by 2028. Luther said that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is harder in the steel industry because of how it is produced.

A piece of the pie

While it is important to monitor industrial emissions and start a dialogue with the large corporate owners, Sipple said, there are also plenty of ways local residents and elected officials can take immediate action to reduce greenhouse gases.

“We’re concentrating on all the things we actually can move the needle on,” Sipple said.

To create the greenhouse gas index, climate fellows compiled electricity and gas-use data from NIPSCO, information on vehicle miles traveled and type from NIRPSC and industrial emissions reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Without industry, transportation accounts for most of the Region's emissions with 74%, followed by residential with 12.3%.

In Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station and Schererville, residential accounted for the majority of emissions. Commercial was top in Merrillville and Munster, and in LaPorte County, transportation was the highest.

Over the summer, NIRPC, NWI Region Resilience and Earth Charter worked with IU to craft a comprehensive climate action plan. Because each communities' pie chart of emissions looks different, the team created a sort of "menu" with potential solutions.

Sipple explained that the menu of options will explain "if your pie chart looks like this, your top three choices for significant reduction are probably this."

"Ultimately it (the selected solutions) belongs in the cities' hand," Sipple said.

The team hopes to publish the climate action plan before the end of the year. To ensure the plans are effective, Sipple said she is also working to establish sustainability commissions in each community.

“We feel that if it was difficult to engage cities throughout the greenhouse gas inventory project and they didn’t really have the expertise to receive that information, it’s likely going to be just as difficult for them to receive this menu of options if they don’t have a sustainability commission," Sipple said.

Michigan City and the City of LaPorte already have commissions, Gary has a Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs and Valparaiso and Highland both have citizen-led sustainability groups. NWI Region Resilience has an email template citizens can use to ask their elected officials to form a sustainability commission.

Gary has already begun pushing for some solutions, passing an ordinance encouraging small-scale solar in May.

Luther said solutions will look different across the Region; communities with a lot of new residential construction could incentivize green building practices such as good insulation, solar-ready homes, LED and motion-censored lights and maintaining a certain amount of green space. Cities and towns that aren't seeing as much new development can retrofit older houses, making them more energy-efficient.

Other solutions include building more pedestrian and bike-friendly infrastructure, installing electric vehicle chargers and buying municipal vehicles that run on alternative fuels. Luther said that planting more trees and native prairie can also help absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

Currently, Sipple is working to host Earth Charter's annual Climate Leadership Summit somewhere in Northwest Indiana. The summit brings together city, town and county officials to discuss community resilience in the face of climate change. Bringing the summit to the Region could help engage more elected officials and residents, Sipple said.

"Northwest Indiana has a lot going for it," Sipple said. "It’s one of the most biodiverse places not just in the Midwest, not just in the country, but in the world, … and I think it's worth protecting.”