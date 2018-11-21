If there is one thing Americans are known for, it’s eating. Not surprising, then, that Thanksgiving ranks as the second most popular holiday in polls behind Christmas.
Food, family, and football make Thanksgiving a tradition rich in history and naps.
We asked local restaurateurs to share a little of their Thanksgiving traditions with us. Food and family, here we go.
Extended family
Theresa Easterday has nine siblings, every one married, including her. So, when they gather around the family table for Thanksgiving dinner, there are at least 22 adults.
“We usually average between 45-50 people at my mom’s house,” says Easterday, owner with her husband, Andrew, of Little Italy Restaurant in Dyer. “We have tables lined up in the kitchen, the dining room, the connecting halls, and sometimes we spill over into the living room. It’s a hoot.”
Andrew Easterday is also the chef at Little Italy, sharing his innovative creations seven days a week. He enjoys cooking for Thanksgiving. “It’s a very special holiday for us,” he says. “I take the opportunity to have fun and experiment with unique dishes for our huge gathering.”
And the celebration extends beyond Thanksgiving. The Easterdays’ tied the knot Nov. 29, 2008, and celebrate their anniversary Thanksgiving weekend. It’s also the weekend they opened their restaurant in 2013.
“I’ve always loved Thanksgiving,” Theresa says. “Everybody cooks — everybody has to, with 50 guests — and it’s a family day filled with love. It’s kind of crazy with so many people and a lot of kids, but there’s this underlying family theme that gives us all a warm feeling.”
Theresa says her mom always looks to Andrew for a creative dish of vegetables. “Mom always preaches to eat your veggies, so that’s what Andrew calls his recipe every year.” The chef keeps coming up with unique and innovative ways to get those veggies on the plates.
Extending family
Many businesses use the cliché that “we’re a family” but Theo’s Steaks & Seafood in Highland lives it every Thanksgiving.
“We’re open on Thanksgiving from noon until 6 p.m.,” says owner Peter Klideris. “We decided quite a few years ago to open our doors to those who prefer to dine out on this holiday.” The work day begins for the staff at 3 a.m., when they place 40 or so turkeys and hams in the ovens.
Klideris says that customers share several reasons for dining out on Thanksgiving. Some have no family in the area or at all, and others simply don't want to cook.
“As a result of our unique dining option, we get many of the same customers every Thanksgiving,” he says. “We have an extended family that visits us for turkey, ham, dressing, the works. Several of our staff have been here for more than 10 years, and they have a relationship with the customers.” They become a family, he says.
The Klideris family understands being away from home for the holiday. That’s why they have a dinner party for the staff after the guests leave.
“We appreciate our staff, and the hard work they put in to make Thanksgiving special for others,” he says. “So, we lay out a great spread for all of them. Some choose to leave, especially those with little ones at home. We help them as best we can.”
Family time
“There are only six days that we close Lucrezia (New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas),” explains owner Nada Karas. “So, Thanksgiving is a very precious, low key day for us.”
The Karas family puts up the Christmas tree on Thanksgiving and cooks up a storm for the family. “After Thanksgiving we are so busy getting into Christmas mode at the restaurants, we have little time for ourselves.”
“We are both Serbian and our Saint Day (Slava) is in early November,” Karas says. “We have a celebratory feast with 35-40 guests for a sit-down dinner at our home. Because we go all out for our Saint Day, Thanksgiving is relatively small and low key, just our immediate family.
“We love Thanksgiving because it's the three of us, the restaurant is closed, and we don't have to go anywhere,” she says. “It's definitely family time, and we hang out all day. We watch the Macy's parade while Mike (husband and co-owner) cooks a skillet breakfast. We are foodies and like to try different things, but we keep our Thanksgiving meal simple and traditional — turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie paired with a good bottle of pinot noir. Our daughter, Nina, loves homemade mashed potatoes with Gorgonzola and roasted garlic.”
The Karas family believes the best family time revolves around cooking.