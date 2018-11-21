Eat Your Veggies Chef Andrew Easterday of Little Italy Restaurant in Dyer offers his personal version of Eat Your Veggies. (It differs a bit from what you get at Little Italy.) Ingredients 1 pound Brussels sprouts trimmed and quartered 2 heads Cauliflower cut in bite-size pieces 1/2 pound cooked bacon chopped into 1-inch pieces 1/2 cup olive oil 2 cups grated Parmesan cheese 1/2 cup Fresh lemon juice organic or freshly squeezed 1/2 Red onion julienned in 1/4-inch slices Salt & Pepper to taste Directions 1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees with a sheet pan inside to help with caramelization 2. Toss the cauliflower and brussels sprouts with the olive oil, salt & pepper 3. Place on preheated sheet pan and roast for 20 minutes or until the veggies start to caramelize, stirring occasionally 4. Remove carmelized veggies from oven 5. In a large bowl, toss veggies with lemon juice, bacon and red onions 6. Toss with grated Parmesan and serve warm

Thanksgiving Pork Roast Thanksgiving Pork Roast from Chef Andrew Easterday of Little Italy in Dyer. Brine ingredients 1 gallon Water 1 cup Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon Black peppercorns 1 cup Honey 3 cup Kosher salt 4 Sprigs fresh rosemary 4 Sprigs fresh sage 4 Sprigs fresh oregano 1 Head of garlic cut in half Directions 1. Place all ingredients in a medium sized pot and bring to a boil until the salt is dissolved 2. Remove from heat and cool completely Pork roast 10 Bone Pork Rack 5-7 pounds 1. Place in pan large enough to hold the roast 2. Refrigerate for 8 hours covered completely in the cooled brine 3. Remove from brine and pat dry 4. Preheat oven to 500 degrees 5. Let the roast stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, uncovered, to help form a crust 6. Roast pork for 30 minutes, or until the crust forms 7. Lower temperature to 375 degrees and cook for an additional 20-30 minutes until proper internal temperature is reached. 145 degrees is cooked through, but final finish is preference. My wife prefers it to be at a solid 165. 8. Remove from oven and let rest for 20 minutes under a foil to redistribute juices Serve and enjoy! We would recommend having it with a good Vouvray!

Orange Rosemary-Garlic Turkey Chef Michael Karas from Lucrezia has this special turkey recipe. Use any size turkey to fit your guest requirements. We use about a 12-pound turkey. Chop chunks of celery, carrots, and potatoes to cover bottom of roasting pan. Add several cloves of garlic to the pan. Cut several slits in both turkey thighs and insert cloves of garlic and rosemary. Pry breast skin carefully and add stuffing carefully under skin with a spatula. Take a medium to large orange and slit it in several places with paring knife, then microwave the orange a minute at a time for about 2 minutes. Place several garlic cloves and the orange in the turkey cavity. Rub outer skin with fresh garlic, Olivezia Garlic EVOO and Olivezia Rosemary EVOO. Rub salt and pepper on the skin. We prefer Salt Sisters Himalayan Pink Salt and ground pepper. Cook approximately 18 minutes per pound at 325 degrees. Once cooked, remove turkey from oven and let stand for 5-10 minutes before carving. Start with a glass of chilled Astoria Prosecco as you watch the bird cool down then a glass of Martinelli Pinot Noir from Russian River Valley as you share Thanksgiving dinner with your family.

