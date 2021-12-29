Region schools prepare for students' return amid rising COVID-19 cases

As schools across the Region prepare to welcome students back after winter break, some schools are preparing to move online if necessary.

The School City of Hammond sent a letter Monday night informing parents that the district plans to return to in-person learning Jan. 3, but is making the "necessary preparations" to shift to e-learning if it “appears COVID-19 has affected our staff and students in a significant way.” School district spokesperson Nate George said that Hammond does not currently have a specific number of infections that would trigger an online pivot but that the district is "being driven by the data."

Lake County superintendents have been discussing reopening plans throughout winter break, said Chelsea Whittington, spokesperson for the Gary Community School Corp.

"As it stands," Gary students will return to the classroom Jan. 3, though administrators are closely monitoring guidance from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Gary Health Department, Whittington said.