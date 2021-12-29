Region schools prepare for students' return amid rising COVID-19 cases

As schools across the Region prepare to welcome students back after winter break, some schools are preparing to move online if necessary.
The School City of Hammond sent a letter Monday night informing parents that the district plans to return to in-person learning Jan. 3, but is making the "necessary preparations" to shift to e-learning if it “appears COVID-19 has affected our staff and students in a significant way.” School district spokesperson Nate George said that Hammond does not currently have a specific number of infections that would trigger an online pivot but that the district is "being driven by the data."
Lake County superintendents have been discussing reopening plans throughout winter break, said Chelsea Whittington, spokesperson for the Gary Community School Corp.
"As it stands," Gary students will return to the classroom Jan. 3, though administrators are closely monitoring guidance from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Gary Health Department, Whittington said.
Gary schools will be armed with the same precautions as last semester, including mandatory masks, social distancing and desk protectors. Because "the news changes on a daily basis," Whittington said, the district is prepared to reinstate e-learning. Laptops and internet hot spots were made available to students before the break.
Laptops were also given to Hammond students, and George said the school district is ready to adjust as the situation "evolves." The Hammond school administration sent the letter Monday to give parents time to make the childcare arrangements should classes move online.
"We know there is a lot of ambiguity and folks are concerned because they see the numbers rising, and so we just wanted parents to know we are monitoring the situation,” George said. "It’s just a fluid situation and we have to make sure that we are being guided by science."
As of Dec. 13, Hammond schools had seven positive cases and Crown Point Community School Corp. had 72. From Dec. 10 to 16 Valparaiso Community Schools had 22 cases, from Dec. 8 to 14 Lake Central School Corp. had 94 cases and from Dec. 11 to 17 Gary Community School Corp. had 17 cases. None of the five school districts have announced a shift to e-learning.
Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said the only way the district would move to e-learning was if it ran into "a staffing issue."
According to the Indiana Department of Health on Nov. 29, 1,577 students across the state had tested positive. Since students went on break, the number has dropped to 14 new cases as of Dec. 23. The letter Hammond families received said "recent history" has shown there is often an increase in infections after Thanksgiving and winter break.
If classes do go online, Whittington said, the district will keep families updated via email, social media and with posts on the school's website. Regular communication with community members is important as school districts do not want to "cause any mass confusion with parents," George said.
“We can make a determination one day, and the next day things could be totally different,” George said. "We just have to make the best decision for our students, faculty and staff."