Region steel mills ranked as the three worst carbon emitters among mills nationally, according to a new study.

A study by Synapse Energy Economics that was commissioned by the Sierra Club found Gary Works emitted more carbon than any other steel mill in the country. U.S. Steel's mill at 1 N. Broadway in Gary released 8.11 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2020, the most recent year for which data was available.

The "Coming Clean on Industrial Emissions" study also found that Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Works along the Lake Michigan shore in Porter County ranked second nationwide among steel mills in carbon emissions. It released 7.4 million metric tons of carbon emissions that the scientific community says causes climate change.

Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor in East Chicago ranked third nationally with 5.96 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

The study examined greenhouse gas emissions in the steel, aluminum, cement and metallurgical coke industries as well as the impact plants have on the surrounding communities. It found the industrial sector is responsible for about a fourth of America's carbon emissions.

The Sierra Club hopes the report will help spur more heavy industry to become greener and cut down on pollution. It found that heavy industry could reduce carbon emissions without any technological advancements just by bringing more plants to perform at average emissions intensity.

"U.S. manufacturing, once a cornerstone of the world's economy, is due for a revival. Thanks to strategic public investments and demand-side policies like Buy Clean, we have more resources than ever to rebuild our industries and transform the manufacturing sector into one that works for people and the planet. These investments will lead to cleaner air and water, support stable high-paying jobs, and deliver crucial public health benefits to communities living near these facilities,” said Iliana Paul, senior policy adviser with the Sierra Club.

The study found the iron and steel sector's pollution contributes to an estimated 900 and 2,000 excess deaths a year, as well as 20,000 instances of asthma exacerbation, 30,000 incidences of respiratory symptoms and an estimated 400 hospitalizations for respiratory and cardiovascular events a year.

“By outlining where publicly available resources on toxic pollution lack precision, we hope to help raise public awareness about these issues and pinpoint areas for the U.S. government to intensify monitoring — including through stricter EPA reporting standards,” said Yong Kwon, senior policy advisor with the Sierra Club. “While there is not currently a way to eliminate all PM 2.5 emissions from the heavy industrial sector, in many cases, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the use of fossil fuels would contribute to the reduction of other air pollutants as well.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is in the process of reviewing its rules on air pollutants like lead and benzene from steel mills. Environmental groups have been pushing for tougher standards.

“While there has been increasing attention on greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful pollution from the fossil fuel industry, the environmental and public health impacts of the heavy industrial sector continue to garner insufficient public scrutiny. But the people living in the communities around these facilities know that their air, water, and land are being poisoned,” said Joab Schultheis, Energy Committee Chair with the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter in Indiana. “Many automakers are going to increasingly require green steel, and US steel makers should be able to meet that demand. The same is true for other industries. If the U.S. heavy industrial sector wants to enjoy continued long-term success, it must significantly lower emissions, which will be central to its ability to provide good paying jobs and protect the health of the communities it operates in.”