Region tallies 97 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Porter County

The five-county Northwest Indiana area recorded another 97 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data provided by state and local health departments.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Region, but there were 116 more cases in the five-county area, health officials said.
There were 65 new positive cases reported Thursday in Lake County for a total of 5,983; 14 in Porter County for a total of 926 and 12 in LaPorte County for a total of 670, Indiana State Department of Health data showed.
Jasper County confirmed six more cases for a total of 150. Newton County did not see case increases Thursday. Its total stood at 101.
ISDH reported 747 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 54,813. New cases were reported Thursday.
Death totals stood locally at 252 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from ISDH and local health departments showed.
There were eight new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,610. New deaths were reported between July 4 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department on Thursday listed three patients hospitalized and 757 recovered, up from 706 recovered.
The Lake County Health Department no longer reports community totals on its website. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals.
Of Lake County's total confirmed cases, 439 were long-term care facility residents. Those residents accounted for 119 deaths, the county health department reported.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 588 cases earlier this week, the latest data available. Its death total was 14, no change.
Gary on Monday reported 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community case totals Friday, with the majority of townships up slightly over the previous day: Portage Township, 349; Center Township, 258; Westchester Township, 75; Washington Township, 62; Union Township, 46; Liberty Township, 42; Porter Township, 29; Boone Township, 19; Morgan Township, 17; Pleasant Township, 16; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, six.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Friday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Six inmates have died.
A total of 604,635 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus as of Friday, with a 9.1% positive rate, ISDH reported.
New tests were reported between April 29 and July 16.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctor's orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and July 21 through 25, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and during the same hours Saturday and Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.