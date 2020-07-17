Region tallies 97 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Porter County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The five-county Northwest Indiana area recorded another 97 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to data provided by state and local health departments.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Region, but there were 116 more cases in the five-county area, health officials said.

There were 65 new positive cases reported Thursday in Lake County for a total of 5,983; 14 in Porter County for a total of 926 and 12 in LaPorte County for a total of 670, Indiana State Department of Health data showed.

Jasper County confirmed six more cases for a total of 150. Newton County did not see case increases Thursday. Its total stood at 101.

ISDH reported 747 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 54,813. New cases were reported Thursday.

Death totals stood locally at 252 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from ISDH and local health departments showed.

There were eight new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,610. New deaths were reported between July 4 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.