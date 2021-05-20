Region teens get vaccinated at clinic in LaPorte

LAPORTE — About a dozen people were in line when the doors in LaPorte opened Thursday for children ages 12-17 to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Everyone receiving the vaccinate were instructed to return on June 10 for their second shot to be fully protected.

Connor Rahn, 15, said he didn’t hesitate when told about the one-day clinic at the Civic Auditorium by his parents.

Rahn said he won’t have to worry any longer about hanging out with friends or going to Florida as a Pop Warner football cheerleader if the LaPorte team advances to the finals this year.

“I think we’re all just ready to get back to normal,” said his mother, Shelly.

100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were provided by Walgreens.

The pharmacy chain was contacted by the mayor’s office in response to parents asking where they can go to get their children vaccinated after the state recently lowered the age limit.

“They were more than willing to help,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

So far, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use in children as young as 12.