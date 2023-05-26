Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day will see the Region honoring armed services members who died while serving in the U.S. military.

It was originally known as Decoration Day and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Here is a sampling of the ceremonies, parades and events scheduled in Northwest Indiana. Services are Monday unless otherwise noted.

Cedar Lake

American Legion Cedar Lake Post 261 kicks off Memorial Day with a parade at 10 a.m. at the Dairy Belle, 13134 E. Lakeshore Drive.

The parade travels down Lakeshore Drive to West 133rd Avenue to Fairbanks Street to the Obidiah Taylor Memorial site, across the street from the Cedar Lake Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. A ceremony will begin there at 10:30 a.m.

Crown Point

The city's Memorial Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Joliet Street, then travels to Main Street, south to Wells Street, ending in a ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery, 555 S. Indiana Ave. It features city officials, members of American Legion Post 20, the Crown Point High School Band, and local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Griffith

A special ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Central Park Army Tank and War Memorial, 600 N. Broad St.

Hammond

Several ceremonies are planned:

• Oak Hill Cemetery, 6445 Hohman Ave., conducts its annual Memorial Day veterans flag ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants are asked to join together to place flags on the graves of those who served in the military.

• Line-up for the Hammond Mohawks annual parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Cavalier Inn, 735 E. Gostlin St. The parade, which starts at 11 a.m., travels west to Hohman Avenue, ending in front of St. Casimir Church, where a memorial service is planned. Refreshments will be served at the Mohawks picnic grounds, 4040 Calumet Ave.

• Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7881 and American Legion Post 232 host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Hessville Park, on the corner of Kennedy Avenue and 173rd Street. A luncheon will follow at Post 7881.

• A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, 1547 167th St. Bishop Robert McClory, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, will attend. Mass will be celebrated under a tent, where chairs for 350 will be set up.

Hebron

The annual Memorial Day service is at 2:30 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial near the front entrance of Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave.

Highland

The town holds a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Gazebo at Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road. Main Square Park will be decorated with Hometown Hero banners during the ceremony to honor veterans and fallen heroes.

LaPorte

The annual Memorial Day ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the city and American Legion Post 83. In the event of poor weather, the ceremony will be moved to the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

Lowell

Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6841 and Lowell American Legion Post 101 sponsor a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at the Lowell Memorial Cemetery on Commercial Avenue near the Volunteer Fire Department/Police Department. A second service will begin at 11 a.m. in Shelby.

Merrillville

• A silent parade will step off at 10:15 a.m. at the Merrillville Fire Department, 26 W. 73rd Ave., and proceeding to the Merrillville Cemetery for a wreath-laying service. The parade returns to the Fire Department, where American Legion Post 430 will conduct a service at 11 a.m.

• Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., hosts a number of Memorial Day events starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, when there will be hayrides on land adjacent to the cemetery. Live music is planned, with a concluding fireworks show at dusk.

A service honoring all veterans will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in Section 17, the Veteran's Section.

An outdoor Mass will be celebrated by a Catholic priest at 10 a.m., and a priest from St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church will do a blessing of the graves at 10 a.m.; and priests from Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church will conduct services starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Greek section of the cemetery.

Munster

The Munster VFW Post 2697 and American Post 16 conduct a ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial, 9710 Calumet Ave. Flags will be flown half-staff until the conclusion of the program at noon.

The park is open dawn to dusk, and the Memorial Day activities will be held rain or shine. There is no charge to visit the park. To learn more visit CommunityVeteransMemorial.org.

Ogden Dunes

The Lions Club of Ogden Dunes kicks off its 78th annual Ogden Dunes Memorial Day services and parade with the laying of the wreath at 9:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Flag Pole (Diana Court/Diana Road.) The parade, which begins at 10 a.m., heads toward Kratz Field. The Memorial Day service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Kratz Field. Free hot dogs, soft drinks and beer will be served after the ceremony.

Portage

American Legion Post 260 and the city will co-host a ceremony at noon at Founders Square Park, 6300 S. Founders Square. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and Mayor Sue Lynch; U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, is scheduled to attend.

The American Legion Post 260 Ladies Auxiliary serve hot dogs and chips after the ceremony. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Porter—Indiana Dunes National Park

Join a ranger for a screening of "Vietnam Nurses" at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49. The documentary chronicles the important role nurses played during the Vietnam War.

Porter

The town's park department hosts its annual Memorial Day program at 1 p.m. in front of the community building at Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive. Park near the playground or to the east of the community building.

Guests should also bring a lawn chair if they are unable to stand for the duration of the 20-minute program, which will include patriotic songs, reflections and a wreath ceremony.

For more information, email parks@townofporter.com.

Schererville

A veterans service begins at noon at at the Veterans Garden in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave. American Legion Post 66 will assist with the program, which includes speakers, music, posting of the colors and performances by a bagpiper and the group DC 3.

If you'd like to place U.S. flags on 7,000 graves, come to the cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the front gate.

Shelby

Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6841 and Lowell American Legion Post 101 will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at Shelby Community Park on the corner of Ind. 55 and Tyler Street. A dinner will be served afterward at the Shelby Fire Department, 23318 Shelby Road.

Valparaiso

The annual Memorial Day Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., featuring the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band. Free tickets, which need to be reserved at memorialoperahouse.com, are sold out — unless you have a coupon, gift certificate or pass code to enter on the website.

