Region to remember 9/11

It's been 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on American soil, but what happened hasn't been forgotten.
Communities, churches, service groups and individuals across the Region will commemorate the 21st anniversary by flying the American flag, observing moments of silence and conducting memorial services and events to honor those who lost their lives.
New Chicago native Leon Wolek, for the second year in a row, is hoping to create on Sunday the most patriotic national park in the country at Indiana Dunes West Beach in remembrance of 9/11 events.
"The goal is we can never do enough. Our goal is to take it to the next level with even more patriotism," Wolek said.
Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, is partnering with the National Park Service to hold Leon's Heroes Obstacle Course Race.
The event, which starts with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and continues with the 10 a.m. race, will be held at West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road.
Leon's American Race Series supports the U.S. military, veterans, injured veterans, first responders and law enforcement.
The 5K and 10K championship races will feature obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts, Wolek said.
Participants can sign up in person and can register up until 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. For more information, go to leonstriathlon.com.
Crown Point
In Crown Point, city officials will partner with First United Methodist Church, at 352 S. Main St., to hold a ceremony starting at 7 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn of the church at the corner of Main and South streets.
The service will commemorate those who sacrificed their lives Sept. 11, 2001, and will honor all first responders as part of National Patriot Day.
The service, in front of the Monument for Victims of 9/11 and first responders, will include music, prayer and a reflection on the meaning of the day.
For more information, call the church at 219-663-1515 or email Rev. Mark Wilkins at markwilkins60@gmail.com. Anyone is welcome to come and can park in the church lot or wherever parking is available.
Other remembrances in Crown Point will include the World Trade Center Stair Climb from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.
The climb includes 980 steps, equaling those in the World Trade Center towers that fell on 9/11, and entails 17 times up and down the 120 steps in the Lake County Fairgrounds Grandstand.
Each participant will be given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers who lost their lives on that day.
Participants will be given 17 pennies, dropping off one after each lap is completed. When the pennies are gone, the participant is done.
Those wanting less of a challenge can participate in the smaller Statue of Liberty Climb, which is 354 steps.
Schererville will hold its 9/11 remembrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the 9/11 Memorial, located east of the Schererville Police Station, 25 E. Joliet St.
This year's remembrance will be a silent ceremony with officials handing our brochures and pins to participants, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson said.
Officials will be showcasing changes made to the 9/11 Memorial, including the biggest accomplishment, which was making the walkway handicap accessible, Patterson said.
"We've been holding a remembrance every year since 9/11," Patterson noted.
Other observances
The Cedar Lake Fire Department, 9430 W. 133rd Ave., will hold a flag lowering ceremony in front of the station at sunrise Sunday and will observe moments of silence during the day commemorating the events on 9/11.
The public is welcome to attend.
In St. John, town officials will fly 2,977 American flags placed in front of Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave., by St. John Boy Scout Troop 561. In addition, town officials will also raise a banner in front of town hall with the message: "Always remember."
In Whiting, American flags will line 119th Avenue in the city's downtown to commemorate 9/11, Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said.
1 of 18
091121-nws-hoparade_05
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, spectators pay their respects as bagpipe players honor the fallen outside Chicago Health & Fitness in Hobart.
Dressed in full gear, Officers Alexandra Meier, James Gonzales, Donnell Etienne, and Brandon Kissee lead the way during a Silent Parade for 9/11 in Hobart on Saturday morning. To honor the many lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, all four officers ran a half-mile to Chicago Health & Fitness, where they climbed the equivalent of 100 flights of stairs on the facility's exercise equipment.
Participants scale a dune as they compete in Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach. Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the inaugural event, dubbed "America's Race," honors military veterans and first responders.
Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Danny Dever holds the ceremonial bell used to honor the 343 firefighters who died during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar and members of the city's police and fire departments stand solemnly during a ceremony held Saturday morning in front of City Hall to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar is backed by members of the city's police and fire departments as he speaks during a ceremony Saturday outside City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Communities across the Region hosted memorial events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here are some of the best visuals from the day.
1 of 18
091121-nws-hoparade_05
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, spectators pay their respects as bagpipe players honor the fallen outside Chicago Health & Fitness in Hobart.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091121-nws-hoparade_01
Dressed in full gear, Officers Alexandra Meier, James Gonzales, Donnell Etienne, and Brandon Kissee lead the way during a Silent Parade for 9/11 in Hobart on Saturday morning. To honor the many lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, all four officers ran a half-mile to Chicago Health & Fitness, where they climbed the equivalent of 100 flights of stairs on the facility's exercise equipment.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091121-nws-hoparade_02
An American flag hangs from the aerial ladder of a Hobart firetruck Saturday to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091121-nws-hoparade_03
Donnell Etienne of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy was one of four officers to climb 100 flights of stairs Saturday in honor of the lives lost on 9/11.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
091121-nws-hoparade_07
Officer Brandon Kissee of Hobart Police Department powers through 100 flights of stairs at Chicago Health & Fitness on Saturday morning.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Participants scale a dune as they compete in Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach. Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the inaugural event, dubbed "America's Race," honors military veterans and first responders.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Participants compete in Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Veterans salute the flag during opening ceremonies for Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Visitors to Indiana Dunes National Park West Beach wait for opening ceremonies of Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Participants crawl beneath ropes as part of the waterfront section of Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Photographs of Indiana veterans who have died line fencing at Leon's Triathlon Festival Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Participants complete the water obstacle course of Leon's Triathlon Saturday morning at Indiana Dunes National Park.
John Luke, The Times
9/11 ceremony/race
Cadets from Annapolis, Maryland, Naval Academy prepare to unfurl a banner of a painting by artist Mark Paul John honoring first responders Saturday during opening ceremonies for Leon's Triathlon.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso 9/11 observance
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy speaks at Saturday morning's observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso 9/11 observance
Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Danny Dever holds the ceremonial bell used to honor the 343 firefighters who died during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Doug Ross, The Times
Whiting marks 9/11 anniversary
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar and members of the city's police and fire departments stand solemnly during a ceremony held Saturday morning in front of City Hall to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Paul Czapkowicz
Whiting marks 9/11 anniversary
A crowd gathers Saturday morning in front of Whiting City Hall on 119th Street to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks that occurred 20 years ago.
Paul Czapkowicz
Whiting marks 9/11 anniversary
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar is backed by members of the city's police and fire departments as he speaks during a ceremony Saturday outside City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.