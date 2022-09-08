Region to remember 9/11

It's been 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on American soil, but what happened hasn't been forgotten.

Communities, churches, service groups and individuals across the Region will commemorate the 21st anniversary by flying the American flag, observing moments of silence and conducting memorial services and events to honor those who lost their lives.

New Chicago native Leon Wolek, for the second year in a row, is hoping to create on Sunday the most patriotic national park in the country at Indiana Dunes West Beach in remembrance of 9/11 events.

"The goal is we can never do enough. Our goal is to take it to the next level with even more patriotism," Wolek said.

Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, is partnering with the National Park Service to hold Leon's Heroes Obstacle Course Race.

The event, which starts with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and continues with the 10 a.m. race, will be held at West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road.

Leon's American Race Series supports the U.S. military, veterans, injured veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

The 5K and 10K championship races will feature obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts, Wolek said.

Participants can sign up in person and can register up until 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. For more information, go to leonstriathlon.com.

Crown Point

In Crown Point, city officials will partner with First United Methodist Church, at 352 S. Main St., to hold a ceremony starting at 7 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn of the church at the corner of Main and South streets.

The service will commemorate those who sacrificed their lives Sept. 11, 2001, and will honor all first responders as part of National Patriot Day.

The service, in front of the Monument for Victims of 9/11 and first responders, will include music, prayer and a reflection on the meaning of the day.

For more information, call the church at 219-663-1515 or email Rev. Mark Wilkins at markwilkins60@gmail.com. Anyone is welcome to come and can park in the church lot or wherever parking is available.

Other remembrances in Crown Point will include the World Trade Center Stair Climb from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

The climb includes 980 steps, equaling those in the World Trade Center towers that fell on 9/11, and entails 17 times up and down the 120 steps in the Lake County Fairgrounds Grandstand.

Each participant will be given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers who lost their lives on that day.

Participants will be given 17 pennies, dropping off one after each lap is completed. When the pennies are gone, the participant is done.

Those wanting less of a challenge can participate in the smaller Statue of Liberty Climb, which is 354 steps.

Additional race information can be found at yourhometownevents.com/wtcstairclimb/.

Hammond

Other remembrances in the area include the city of Hammond's event starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Sept. 11th Remembrance Ceremony will take place at the State Line Obelisk and Archway Plaza on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Participants should enter at 701 Casino Center Drive, and staff will direct them to the location.

The ceremony will include a performance by the Hammond and Lake County Police Bagpipes, a 21-gun salute by Hammond Police, a joint Hammond Police/Fire Honor Guard and more.

Rain location will be the Hammond Marina Clipper Room, 701 Casino Center Drive, Hammond.

Visit gohammond.com or call 219-853-7708 for further details.

Schererville

Schererville will hold its 9/11 remembrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the 9/11 Memorial, located east of the Schererville Police Station, 25 E. Joliet St.

This year's remembrance will be a silent ceremony with officials handing our brochures and pins to participants, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson said.

Officials will be showcasing changes made to the 9/11 Memorial, including the biggest accomplishment, which was making the walkway handicap accessible, Patterson said.

"We've been holding a remembrance every year since 9/11," Patterson noted.

Other observances

The Cedar Lake Fire Department, 9430 W. 133rd Ave., will hold a flag lowering ceremony in front of the station at sunrise Sunday and will observe moments of silence during the day commemorating the events on 9/11.

The public is welcome to attend.

In St. John, town officials will fly 2,977 American flags placed in front of Town Hall, 10955 W. 93rd Ave., by St. John Boy Scout Troop 561. In addition, town officials will also raise a banner in front of town hall with the message: "Always remember."

In Whiting, American flags will line 119th Avenue in the city's downtown to commemorate 9/11, Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said.