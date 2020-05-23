Region towns cope with consequences of canceled summer events

He said civic leaders are working overtime to open the Valparaiso Market June 2, modifying the city’s movie night series to a drive-in format and keep Valparaiso’s summer concert series and wine flowing.

“We are cautiously hopeful about our Fourth of July arrangements. We don’t want to cancel prematurely, but we won’t hold the event if there is any concern about safety,” he said.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said, “People absolutely love our festival, which have become part of Griffith’s effort to revitalize the downtown.

“I just talked with someone who is planning his vacations around these events. Every year, we have one goal, to be better than the year before."

He said the town has had to cancel its Memorial Day celebration and postpone its Broad Street Blues Festival, with the hope of holding it later this year.

Ryfa said the town’s Rock and Rails concert remains on for Sept. 4, barring new infection concerns. “It is one of the top festivals in the state as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Uran said Crown Point’s sporting events and festivals are a life blood for its small retail business community that thrive on the money the festivities bring in.