Region U.S. attorney on fast-track for judicial seat at federal appellate court in Chicago

Kirsch said that's how he's approached his job over the past four years as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and during the seven years he spent as an assistant U.S. attorney in Northwest Indiana between 2001 and 2008.

"As U.S. attorney, I certainly make decisions that are not always popular, that are difficult decisions, and I apply the law. I'm driven by the law, as I would be as a judge," Kirsch said.

"The result is what it is, it's driven by the law. It's not driven by the policy preferences of the judge."

Several Democratic senators complained Kirsch's nomination by Republican President Donald Trump is inappropriate because Trump was defeated in the Nov. 3 election, and Kirsch, if confirmed, would not improve the racial diversity of the all-white 7th Circuit bench.

Kirsch was backed, however, by Indiana's Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, who both heartily endorsed his nomination.

"Based on his qualifications, experience and temperament, I believe Tom Kirsch is the type of nominee who can, and should, receive bipartisan support from this committee and the full United States Senate," Young said.