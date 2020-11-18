Region U.S. attorney on fast-track for judicial seat at federal appellate court in Chicago

The chief federal prosecutor for Northwest Indiana appears to be on a fast-track toward a vacant judicial seat on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
Just two days after formally receiving the president's nomination, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee spent about an hour Wednesday quizzing U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II, of Schererville, about his judicial philosophy, Supreme Court precedent, and his experience fighting public corruption in the Region.
The Republican-controlled panel appeared to like what it heard and could vote in coming days to recommend Kirsch to the full Senate as the replacement for now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the intermediate-level appellate court.
Kirsch said if he's fortunate enough to be confirmed by the Senate he pledged as a judge to "apply the law faithfully, and impartially, in every case."
When judicial interpretation is required, Kirsch explained he would begin his analysis by looking at the law and its meaning at the time it was written, and then apply the canons of statutory construction and any relevant Supreme Court precedent.
"My job would not be to change the law. I believe that's the job of the Legislature. It would not be my job as a judge," Kirsch said "I would impose my judgment and not my will, whether I agreed or disagreed with the law."
Kirsch said that's how he's approached his job over the past four years as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and during the seven years he spent as an assistant U.S. attorney in Northwest Indiana between 2001 and 2008.
"As U.S. attorney, I certainly make decisions that are not always popular, that are difficult decisions, and I apply the law. I'm driven by the law, as I would be as a judge," Kirsch said.
"The result is what it is, it's driven by the law. It's not driven by the policy preferences of the judge."
Several Democratic senators complained Kirsch's nomination by Republican President Donald Trump is inappropriate because Trump was defeated in the Nov. 3 election, and Kirsch, if confirmed, would not improve the racial diversity of the all-white 7th Circuit bench.
Kirsch was backed, however, by Indiana's Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, who both heartily endorsed his nomination.
"Based on his qualifications, experience and temperament, I believe Tom Kirsch is the type of nominee who can, and should, receive bipartisan support from this committee and the full United States Senate," Young said.
Braun said Kirsch "is a nominee who is thoroughly dedicated to the proposition that no one is above the law, and he has the record to prove it."
