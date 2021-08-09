Region under tornado watch, heat advisory

Weather conditions in the Region are expected to be less than ideal Monday evening and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued both a tornado watch and heat advisory for Northwest Indiana.
The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties. A watch means the conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur in and around the area compared to a warning, which means one has been spotted on the radar.
The heat advisory issued Monday warns of hot temperatures and high humidity. It goes into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday for Northwest Indiana — including Lake and Porter counties — northeast Illinois and north central Illinois.
Heat index values between 102 and 108 degrees are expected.
The advisory says the expected conditions could cause heat illnesses, so people in the area should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid the sun and check on neighbors and relatives. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, it warns.
Strenuous activities should be rescheduled when possible to early morning or evening and when possible, people should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.
Anyone who feels overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.