Region under tornado watch, heat advisory

Weather conditions in the Region are expected to be less than ideal Monday evening and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued both a tornado watch and heat advisory for Northwest Indiana.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties. A watch means the conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur in and around the area compared to a warning, which means one has been spotted on the radar.

The heat advisory issued Monday warns of hot temperatures and high humidity. It goes into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday for Northwest Indiana — including Lake and Porter counties — northeast Illinois and north central Illinois.

Heat index values between 102 and 108 degrees are expected.