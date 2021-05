Region woman's ID stolen, $4,076 bill racked up in her name, police say

CHESTERTON — A local woman learned recently that her identity had been stolen and a $4,076 Sprint Mobile bill was racked up in her name, police said.

The woman reported to police this week that she received notice of the unpaid bill on her credit report.

The telephone number associated with the bill is for an address in Glen Cove, New York, Chesterton police said. The local woman said she has only ever lived in Indiana and Illinois.

The woman does not know when the fraudulent account was opened, but has learned it went to collection in July, police said.

The woman reported the fraudulent charge to Sprint Mobile and filed the necessary paperwork with credit reporting bureaus, according to police.

