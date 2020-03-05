Region women band together to make house a home

MERRILLVILLE — The sounds of construction equipment were evident Thursday on what typically is a quiet cul-de-sac in the middle of Merrillville.
And all of the hard work being done was for a good cause.
Ten women from Lowe’s stores in Merrillville and Schererville helped construct a house with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana for International Women Build Week.
It was part of a massive event organized by Habitat for Humanity International and Lowe’s to build and improve 540 homes in the United States, Canada and India during International Women Build Week, which continues through Sunday.
About 6,000 women volunteers in more than 235 communities are expected to participate worldwide.
“Lowe’s and Habitat have seen firsthand the transformative power women can have when we come together for communities in need,” said Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources and board chairwoman of the Lowe’s Foundation.
Wende Burbridge, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, said Habitat provides affordable housing opportunities for struggling working families.
Many of its clients are single mothers, and another goal of International Women Build Week is to increase awareness of the housing issues women and their families face.
“More than 18 million U.S. households spend half or more of their income on a place to live, and almost 31% of women-headed households with children are below the poverty level,” said Sue Henderson, vice president of U.S. operations for Habitat for Humanity International.
Burbridge said International Women Build Week isn’t “about excluding men, but including women.”
For some of the volunteers, it was their first time working with power tools, and excited shouts rang out as they learned their new skills.
“It’s so empowering,” Burbridge said.
The woman who will be moving into the home after it is completed stopped by the construction site Thursday along with her two children to thank the volunteers for their assistance.
“She was super excited, super grateful,” Burbridge said.
The crew also was visited by Total Roofing and Construction, of Dolton, Illinois, which is providing the roof for the Merrillville home that’s under construction.
The house could be finished by the middle of summer, Burbridge said.
Habitat plans to build seven homes this year. The organization has a goal of creating 10 residences in 2021.
Burbridge said Habitat home construction is occurring year round. Volunteers are always needed for its projects, and no construction experience is necessary.
“We will teach you,” she said.
Burbridge volunteered for home builds prior to becoming the director of development at the local organization.
She said “it’s pretty impactful” to work on a house for “someone who needs a little help.”
Visit nwihabitat.org for information about Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana and volunteer opportunities.
