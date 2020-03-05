Region women band together to make house a home

“More than 18 million U.S. households spend half or more of their income on a place to live, and almost 31% of women-headed households with children are below the poverty level,” said Sue Henderson, vice president of U.S. operations for Habitat for Humanity International.

Burbridge said International Women Build Week isn’t “about excluding men, but including women.”

For some of the volunteers, it was their first time working with power tools, and excited shouts rang out as they learned their new skills.

“It’s so empowering,” Burbridge said.

The woman who will be moving into the home after it is completed stopped by the construction site Thursday along with her two children to thank the volunteers for their assistance.

“She was super excited, super grateful,” Burbridge said.

The crew also was visited by Total Roofing and Construction, of Dolton, Illinois, which is providing the roof for the Merrillville home that’s under construction.

The house could be finished by the middle of summer, Burbridge said.

Habitat plans to build seven homes this year. The organization has a goal of creating 10 residences in 2021.