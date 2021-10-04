Region women join special honor flight in Operation HerStory

She contemplated becoming a teacher, like both her parents, but opted to quit college and join the U.S. Navy instead.

Miller began her initial boot camp training in Orlando, Florida, then was sent to the Naval Air Station Miramar in California, where she worked with installing survival equipment and getting pilots ready for flight.

It was later, while stationed at Lakehurst (New Jersey) Naval Base that she did her first parachute jump, Miller said.

"I did my first parachute jump then went back to Mirimar," Miller said.

She was also stationed in Beeville, Texas at the Naval Air Station there then later went to Rota, Spain and New Zealand.

"I got to see the world," Miller said.

She halted her military service temporarily when her father died then later, joined the reserves.

"I was fortunate to get to go to many different places," Miller said.

She ended her service in August of 1986 with the rank of petty officer.

"It's been a good experience and I am looking forward to this trip," Miller said.