Region women join special honor flight in Operation HerStory

Three local women will make history as part of the first Honor Flight solely for female veterans: Operation HerStory.
The women — Alexandria "Sandy" Welty, 82, of Highland, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam; and Molly Miller, 70, of Hobart, who served in the U.S. Navy — were among 94 female veterans who flew out of Midway International Airport on recently with their destination Washington, D.C.
Len Sherwinski, a representative of Honor Flight Chicago, said the flight selection process initially was to include veterans primarily with those with ties to Illinois but expanded it.
"We have 94 who plan to be on the flight on Oct. 6. There have been women on other Honor Flights but this is the first flight for women only," Sherwinski said.
The women taking part include those who served during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and Iraq, Sherwinski said.
The one-day chartered flight trip begins at 4 a.m. at Midway with a return flight from Washington at 8:30 p.m., followed by a welcome home celebration held for the women.
Once in the nation's capital, women veterans will travel on coach buses to stops including the Women's Memorial, the Arlington Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, the WWII Memorial, the Vietnam Wall and the Korean War Memorial.
A first for female veterans
“Among the more than 8,700 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam-era heroes we've flown to Washington, D.C., over the past 12 years, there’s no question a disproportionate number have been men,” said John Ptak, president of Honor Flight Chicago. “We welcome this opportunity to create a flight specifically for our women veterans and to provide these heroes with the recognition and camaraderie of fellow sisters-in-arms they so richly deserve.”
Welty, who will turn 83 on Oct. 11, said she graduated from Griffith High School in 1956 then worked for an insurance company for a few years before wanting to try something different.
"I was a little bored with office work and wanted to travel," Welty said.
Welty joined the Marines on Dec. 31, 1959 and served until Dec. 14, 1962, earning the title of corporal and receiving a good conduct medal.
Her initial training was at Parris Island, South Carolina. She also trained in the aviation field at Memphis, Tennessee, before being transferred to the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in California.
The scariest days of her military service were experienced in the fall of 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Welty recalled.
Welty, who was on flight clearance duty, said she remembers seeing fellow Marines climbing on the big transport planes with all their gear.
"They were flying to either Florida or Cuba. We didn't know," Welty said.
She also got the chance to travel while in the military, including two flights to Hawaii.
Welty returned to civilian life in 1962 and returned to her former insurance job at Metropolitan, which officials had had held open for her.
She met and married her husband, Darryl Welty, and on May 19 they celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Welty's granddaughter, Amanda Hardin, said she is proud of her grandmother's accomplishments.
"She is definitely the glue that holds our family together. She's very strong and very stubborn," Hardin said.
Sharing memories
Welty said she is nervous but excited to be heading out to Washington with fellow veterans with whom she hopes to reminisce
"It brings back memories of the Marine Corps I loved. I will never forget the Cuban Missile Crisis. We were so scared we'd be nuked," Welty said.
Miller, who grew up in Gary, joined the U.S. Navy in September, 1973 after graduating from Horace Mann High School and attending college in Vincennes and Evanston for several years.
"I didn't know what I wanted to be," Miller.
She contemplated becoming a teacher, like both her parents, but opted to quit college and join the U.S. Navy instead.
Miller began her initial boot camp training in Orlando, Florida, then was sent to the Naval Air Station Miramar in California, where she worked with installing survival equipment and getting pilots ready for flight.
It was later, while stationed at Lakehurst (New Jersey) Naval Base that she did her first parachute jump, Miller said.
"I did my first parachute jump then went back to Mirimar," Miller said.
She was also stationed in Beeville, Texas at the Naval Air Station there then later went to Rota, Spain and New Zealand.
"I got to see the world," Miller said.
She halted her military service temporarily when her father died then later, joined the reserves.
"I was fortunate to get to go to many different places," Miller said.
She ended her service in August of 1986 with the rank of petty officer.
"It's been a good experience and I am looking forward to this trip," Miller said.
After the military she got married to her late husband, worked as a nanny as well as at the Montessori School and the Hobart YMCA.
"I'm living a life of leisure now," Miller said.
She's looking forward to the trip and appreciates what the honor flight coordinators are doing for them.
"It's been a good experience," Miller said of her military service.