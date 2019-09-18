PORTAGE — Region youth are staging an after-school protest Friday to demand action on climate change ahead of the United Nations Summit the following week.
"Building on a historic surge of student protests and strikes for climate action, the Sept. 20 strike comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change three days later, when world leaders will convene in New York with the goal of deepening climate ambition," according to a NWI Youth news release.
President Donald Trump is expected to skip out on the U.N. climate change summit Monday, and he recently announced a string of rollbacks of environmental and labor protections. The Trump administration's U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also proposed rollbacks to the nation's water rules.
In response, young adults, teens and children are converging at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Open Air Pavilion, 6090 U.S. 12 in Portage, coinciding with international strikes, the release states.
The free event will include a rally, press conference and youth-led actions. A community picnic will directly follow the event.
According to the release, the event will serve as "an opportunity for the youth’s voices to be supported when they might otherwise feel powerless and like their problems are too big."
Adults are invited to listen to these voices and act in solidarity, the release stated.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join worldwide demonstrations this week as unions and some businesses lend their support for faster action to fight climate change, according to the Associated Press.
National strikes are planned across the country, including in South Bend, Lafayette and Chicago. To find out more about the national strikes, visit www.strikewithus.org.
Portage event leaders have more information on its Facebook page: Northwest Indiana Youth Climate Rally.