Regional Health Systems recently launched a new mobile health clinic.

Regional Health Systems, a member of the Regional Care Group, landed a Health Resources and Services Administration grant to roll out the mobile health clinic that will bring comprehensive medical care to neighborhoods, especially socioeconomically challenged communities where people face barriers to accessing traditional health care.

It's staffed by health care professionals and offers a wide range of healthcare services such as primary care, preventative screenings and primary care.

“Congratulations to all the leaders and dedicated health care professionals with Regional Health Systems for successfully obtaining this mobile health clinic and utilizing this federal resource,” U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan said. “I am grateful for your commitment to enhancing and expanding your invaluable healthcare services to individuals and families throughout our region.”

The mobile health clinic will help people get healthcare regardless of where they live or their socioeconomic status. It will aim to promote people's long term well-being by focusing on prevention, early detection and disease management. The goal is to obtain better health outcomes for traditionally underserved patients.

It will travel all across the Region, often making stops at Geminus Head Start offices. It will offer screenings for both children and adults to catch health conditions early, when they can most easily be treated.

"Our new mobile health clinic isn’t just a vehicle. It’s a symbol of our promise to the community," said Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional Care Group. "A promise that says we’re here for you, that we’re committed to being part of the solution to better health, wherever and whenever you need us."

Regional Health Systems offers mental health care, primary health care and addiction treatment services to adults and children. It provides integrated care to everyone, whether insured or not.