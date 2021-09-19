Regionites celebrate Mexican Independence Day with parade through Hammond

One likely reason for a larger turnout is because a popular Mexican Independence Parade that has been a tradition in East Chicago for 65 years was not held for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ochoa said he knew of no other similar parades being held in The Region this year.

Ochoa thought the HUGS parade could be held safely, in part because it is an outdoor event.

"The route's long enough where everybody can be spread out," Ochoa said.

One concession made because of the pandemic was that a festival following the parade was not held in Hessville Park.

"This year, because of COVID, we're only having a resource fair," Ochoa said.

He said information was to be available on topics including jobs and housing and that free tacos would be given out while supplies lasted.

Ochoa compared celebrating Mexican Independence to celebrating the Fourth of July.

"It's important for us to remember our roots and remember where we come from and come together as a community to help each other out," Ochoa said.