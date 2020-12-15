WATCH NOW: Region's first COVID vaccine shots give 'hope for the future'

The first health care worker in Northwest Indiana to get the vaccine was Glenna Crouch, an RN and ICU nurse with 30 years of experience. Crouch cared for the hospital's first COVID-19 patient back in March, nine months ago.

"I came in to start my day in the ICU and received my assignment, and was told we had a suspected COVID patient in isolation," she said. "We had been talking about it. We knew it was coming. But it was here. That moment, that day, has changed my life forever. I don't think I will ever take things for granted after working in this ICU with so many patients. We've seen tragedy. We've lost patients. We've had successful patients — we've seen patients go we didn't think were going to get out of the ICU, let alone the hospital. It's touched all of our lives one way or another."

Crouch said the coronavirus shot was like any other vaccination, only that it "actually gave me a sense of hope" and that she felt like it was "the first day I felt hope" when she walked out of the clinic.