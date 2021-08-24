The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and several surrounding counties starting at 1 p.m. today.

The heat index in the Region — the measure of how hot it feels outside — is expected to climb to 105 degrees, with high temperatures mixing with high humidity to create potentially dangerous conditions. The advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

During a heat advisory, residents are reminded to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible, stay out of the sun if they do have to venture outdoors, and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any length of time during a heat advisory.