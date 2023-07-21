PORTAGE — An update to the 534-page document guiding regional transportation planning through the first half of the 21st century neared its official publication last week as the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission approved a final draft that incorporates new federal legislation and recent local developments.

"NWI 2050+" is the federally mandated four-year update of 2019's "NWI 2050" plan. It details principles in six planning areas to guide NIRPC's administration of federal transportation funding and its role as a council of local governments.

"This is really the foundational document for our work in the region," NIRPC transportation director Tom Vander Woude said in presenting the final draft to the commission Thursday.

Updates from 2019 include setting new goals for bicycle and pedestrian trails, of which more than 200 miles have been built in recent decades, particularly the major trails crossing the Region.

"This plan actually drills down a little more closely into some of the connections that provide access onto those 'interstate highways' of the bike trails," Vander Woude said, including dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks.

The plan also emphasizes climate and environment, with increased focus on strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase climate resiliency. Supporting electric vehicle charging station expansion, access to public transportation and promoting development of compact, walkable communities are elements of those goals.

The accommodation of the Region's critical position in the nation's freight network has its own chapter, with emphasis on supporting the economic contribution but mitigating some of the negative impacts of a sector that's expected to increase by 13% in tonnage hauled and 42% in value by 2025.

The plan also addresses land use in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as well as public transit within the Region and its road network.

Maintaining and enhancing the transportation network over the next five years is detailed in depth in another federally mandated document, the regional Transportation Improvement Program, a draft of which was also approved at Thursday's meeting.

The TIP includes all projects seeking federal funding and those that are deemed "regionally significant." With local matches, the TIP approved last week includes nearly $391 million in potential expenditures through 2028.

Both "NWI 2050+" and the TIP are available at nirpc.org in the Mobility menu.