 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Registration accepted for youth/adult dodgeball leagues

  • 0

Duneland Boys & Girls Club has begun registering kids for its co-ed dodgeball league.

The league will have divisions for kids ages 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14. Registration requires a $40 Club membership and a $50 registration fee. The season runs for all ages from April 5 until May 12. Games will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Club is also hosting an adult co-edge dodgeball league from April 4 through May 9. Games will be held on Monday nights. The cost of registration is $200 per team or $50 per individual.

Registration for both leagues runs through March 25.

For more information, contact Duneland Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director Natalie Birky at 219-926-9770.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The AP interview: US faces 'critical moment' in Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts