Registration accepted for youth/adult dodgeball leagues

Duneland Boys & Girls Club has begun registering kids for its co-ed dodgeball league.

The league will have divisions for kids ages 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14. Registration requires a $40 Club membership and a $50 registration fee. The season runs for all ages from April 5 until May 12. Games will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Club is also hosting an adult co-edge dodgeball league from April 4 through May 9. Games will be held on Monday nights. The cost of registration is $200 per team or $50 per individual.

Registration for both leagues runs through March 25.

For more information, contact Duneland Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director Natalie Birky at 219-926-9770.

